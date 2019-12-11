‘Good’ to Blue Devils’ Bernard on 59-point game

This week’s column is dedicated to Vernal (Vern) Johnson of Hines, Minnesota.
Vern was drafted into the Army during the Korean Conflict.
He was wounded and received a Purple Heart.
Thank you for your service Vern.
Rest in Peace
o
Clarence Cadeau
Good
How about Eveleth-Gilbert baseball player Zach Lindseth making his official commitment to attend Bemidji State University to play ball for the Beavers.
I have been able to watch Zach play ball the last few years and knew he was going to go play ball somewhere.
I think its great that he is going to play at his top pick.
Now we just have to wait until spring, to watch him play some ball.
Congratulations Zach.
All that hard work has paid off.
o
Finally, did you see that Virginia basketball player Jayden Bernard poured in 59 points on Tuesday night, in a win over Mesabi East?
That Virginia squad is playing some good ball.
I covered them last week and could see the athletes they have on that squad.
Get out there and watch the Blue Devils.
They are a fun team to watch.
o
Bad
What happened to that Minnesota Gophers basketball team under coach Richard Pitino?
I’m sure the 4-5 start is not what anyone was hoping for.
Especially the 72-52 loss to Iowa to open the Big Ten season.
Let’s see what they can do against Ohio State on Sunday.
o
Ugly
The Patriots were fined $250,000 in 2007 for Spygate and now they are being investigated for a staffer filming the field area from the press box during the Cleveland and Bengals game on Sunday.
Why would that person be there filming?
Not because the Patriots will face the Bengals this week?
Come on, Belichick would never do something like that.
“Win if you can.....Lose if you must.....Always Cheat”
o
The Good Bad and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Yankees and Baltimore had a huge baseball trade in 1954, how many players were traded?”
Fourteen readers knew it was 17 players traded.
The names were numbered and my wife Michelle picked number 14, which made Tim Riordan a winner.
Give this one a try.
“Who was the first athlete to sign a million dollar endorsement deal and what company did he sign with?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
o
That will do it for this week.
I have to go get ready for my Bears to take on the Packers on Sunday.
Who do you like?
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff.......Its Only Sports
o
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.