‘Good’ to Cardinals, Giants basketball game

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Richard Klein of Sheboygan Falls, formerly of Virginia.
He passed away recently.
Mr. Klein served in the U.S. Navy.
Thank you for your service, Mr. Klein.
Rest in peace.
Clarence Cadeau
Good
Boy, did I see a great girls’ basketball game on Monday night.
The 15-2 Cromwell-Wright squad beat the 15-2 team from Mesabi East.
What a great game it was between two very good tams in front of a full Mesabi East Gym.
The Cardinals beat the Giants 74-68 in a game that went both ways.
It sure looks like both of these teams are playoff ready.
Go get ‘em, Giants.
Are you ready for that Super Bowl on Sunday night?
I am not a big fan of either team but surely will watch the game.
Do you like the 49ers or the Chiefs?
O.K., here is my prediction: 49ers 32, Chiefs 26.
Etch it in sand.
Have a great Super Bowl Sunday
Bad
How sad was it that NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash along with eight others on Sunday?
When that news broke, it didn’t matter if you were a Lakers fan or not.
The 41-year-old along, with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were on board.
A final crash report will be issued in 8-12 months.
Rest in peace to the nine people killed in the crash.
Ugly
Is anybody watching the Timberwolves?
O.K., how about leading the Kings by 17 points with just 2:49 to play and losing in overtime?
Are you kidding me?
Since 1996-97, the first year of play-by-play data, NBA teams entered the day 0-8,378 when trailing by 17 or more in the final 3 minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime.
The Kings won 133-129.
Should be very easy to get Timberwolves tickets.
The Good Bad and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Virginia native Steve Carlson, in his rookie season, with what other line mate, are the only players ever to be on a team with Gordie Howe and on a team with Wayne Gretzky?”
Thirteen readers knew it was Al McLeod.
The names were numbered and my wife Michelle picked No. 8, which made Stew Wahlsten a winner.
Give this one a try.
“What is the largest margin of victory in a Super Bowl and what was the score?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
That will do it for this week.
I have to go get my Super Bowl snacks ready.
Always remember folks, Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff......Its Only Sports.
