‘Good’ to Ely baseball tourney

This week’s column is dedicated to Marlene Doig, of Virginia.
Marlene passed away recently.
She served in the U.S. Navy.
Thank you for your service Marlene.
Rest in peace.
o
Good
The weather may not have been the greatest this summer, but the local baseball has been great.
We have had a ton of great games this season.
I have been lucky enough to cover some local games and talk to some great coaches, who love the game and want to pass on their knowledge of the game to the young players.
Also, how about that Sir G’s Midsummer Classic baseball tournament in Ely last weekend?
Another great weekend of baseball up in Ely.
There is still some time left to get out and watch some Summer baseball folks.
Get out and watch these young men hit the field and play the game they love.
o
Bad
On Sunday night in Virginia Beach, Virginia, 55-year old boxing great Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker was hit by a car and killed.
Whitaker, a long time pound-for-pound king of the ring was one of the greatest boxers of all time.
The accident is still under investigation.
Whitaker was elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2006.
He won titles in four weight classes.
o
Ugly
The Philadelphia 76ers signed star player Ben Simmons to a five-year $170 million dollar contract.
He joins Joel Embiid’s five-year $150 million contact, Tobias Harris’ four-year $180 million contract and Al Horford’s four-year $109 million contract.
Paying that kind of cash you would think they would be winning titles every year.
Good luck Philly.
o
The Good Bad and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia question
The question last week was, “Released in 1976 the Bad News Bears, who was their Shortstop?”
Way too easy of a question.
I asked my wife Michelle the question and she shouted out Tanner Boyle in two seconds.
“I don’t need to look that up,” Michelle said. “Tanner Boyle, I had a crush on him. You better make sure you tell your readers that I knew it right away and didn’t have to look anything up.”
Nineteen readers, twenty if you include my wife, sent in their guess and Michelle picked number 19, which made Mike Malevich the winner.
Give this NFL question a try.
“Who was the first NFL player from American Samoa in 1971 and what team did he play for?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
o
That will do it for this week.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff.....Its Only Sports
o
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
