‘Good’ to Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ basketball

This week’s column is dedicated to Raymond Gentilini of Virginia.
He passed away recently.
Mr. Gentilini served in the U.S. Army.
Thank you for your service, Mr. Gentilini.
Rest in peace.
o
Clarence Cadeau
Good
How about the season that the Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ basketball team is having.
This is a team that won only one game a year ago.
The squad stayed together and put in the work and is now a fun team to watch out there on the court.
I was lucky enough to watch them on Monday night when they defeated Mesabi East with a last second shot.
Great job coach Adam Roen and to his staff and players.
The Golden Bears have come back strong.
o
It was a fun Super Bowl to watch.
The Chiefs did what they had to do to defeat the 49ers.
Of course, I didn’t like the final score numbers, but it was a great game.
Maybe my Bears will be there next year.
o
Bad
Speaking of the end of the football season.
The Major League Baseball season starts in 50 days.
Do I really have to wait that long?
I guess I do.
o
Ugly
Ok, so there I was the other night and there was nothing on TV I wanted to watch.
So, what did I find?
Yup, the Timberwolves taking on Sacramento.
At one point, the Timberwolves were down 21 points.
They came back and brought the deficit down to five points.
You would have thought that the announcers were going to declare them NBA title winners.
Of course when all was said and done, Minnesota lost, 113-109.
Their record fell to 15-34.
WOW.
o
The Good Bad and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “What is the largest margin of victory in Super Bowl History and what was the score?”
Eighteen readers knew it was the 49ers beating the Broncos 55-10.
The names were numbered and my surgically repaired wife Michelle picked number 17, which made Jon “Hammer” Mammenga a winner.
Give this one a try.
“Who were the runner-up in the 1966 World Cup?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
o
That will do it for this week.
Time to start getting ready for playoff NHL hockey.
Always remember, “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff.....Its Only Sports.”
o
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.