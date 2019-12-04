‘Good’ to Grand Rapids boys’ hockey team

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. George Rasula.
He passed away recently.
Mr. Rasula was born in Eveleth.
He enlisted in the Army in 1942 and served until retiring a Colonel in 1974.
Thank you for your long service to this country Mr. Rasula.
Rest in peace sir.
Clarence Cadeau
Good
I got to cover the Virginia and Grand Rapids boys’ hockey game on Tuesday night.
If you have a chance, go watch that Grand Rapids team play a game.
They are a fun team to watch.
Don’t be surprised to see them in the state tournament this year.
Finally, its now boys’ and girls’ basketball season.
Time for more work for me.
I will go check out Mesabi East for a second time, tonight as they host Eveleth-Gilbert.
Hope that Mesabi East crew will save me a seat at the table.
Get out and support your local high school sporting events.
Its fun to watch these athletes out there.
Bad
How about the Carolina Panthers firing coach Ron Rivera?
They are off to a 5-7 start.
Owner David Tepper said the thinks it is the best decision for the long term success of the team.
Rivera had been the coach since 2011 and had a 76-63-1 record.
And even a Super Bowl appearance in 2015?
Something doesn’t seem right here.
Ugly
OK, did you watch that Vikings at Seahawks game on ESPN Monday night?
I know Vikings fans are not happy about the game but how about the two idiots doing the play-by-play?
Announcers Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland announced before the game started that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was 0-7 on Monday Night Football.
I have no problem with them saying that before the game starts, but to say it another 15 times during the game?
Come on Tessitore and McFarland, do your homework and you can have more to talk about.
The Good Bad and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Only 4 NFL teams have selected a future Hall of Fame member with the first pick in franchise history. Who was the first team and who did they select?”
Only two readers knew it was the Bears in 1936, selecting Joe Stydahar.
My wife Michelle picked number 1 which made Bob Leroux a winner.
Give this one a try.
“The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles had a huge trade in 1954. How many players were traded?”
You have until Monday night to submit your guess.
That will do it for this week.
I have to go get ready to cover a Mesabi East and Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ basketball game.
Time to do my homework.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff.......Its Only Sports
