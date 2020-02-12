‘Good’ to ‘Jackets, Devils hockey battle

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Ronald Kokal of Virginia.
Mr. Kokal passed away recently.
He served in the United States Marines during the Korean War.
Thank you for you service Mr. Kokal.
Rest in peace.
o
Clarence Cadeau
Good
It is almost the middle of February and you know what that means?
High school boys playoff hockey.
This is a great time of the winter.
I was lucky enough to cover the Hibbing and Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl battle on Tuesday.
What a fun game it was.
The Bluejackets continued to put pressure on the Blue Devils the entire game, but Blue Devils netminder Ian Kangas was up to the task.
Virginia’s Dillon Drake blocked a shot with time starting to run out in the third period of the 2-2 game and he picked up the puck, skated in alone and beat Hibbing goalie Vitek Vozdecky, hitting the top corner.
The game did not mean anything as far as the playoff hunt goes, since the draw was done earlier in the day.
But what a great high school hockey game it was.
Talking to Hibbing coach Justin Tomberlin and Blue Devils coach Cale Finseth after the game was also great.
Both coaches are class guys and really make my job easy and fun.
Good luck to both teams next week.
o
Bad
I was reading this NFL Football story the other day that talked about 32 players that teams should maybe get rid of.
Any guesses who the Vikings should get rid of?
How about Corner Back Xavier Rhodes?
Ten penalties, he allowed a 127.8 passer rating in to his coverage (4th worst), no picks, and a $12.9M salary cap hit.
Need I go on?
o
Ugly
The Minnesota Wild made a move the other day.
They traded Jason Zucker to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The 28-year old had played his entire career with the Wild and scored 132 goals, 243 points, and 456 games.
In return the Wild get Forward Alex Galchenyuk, Calen Addison, and a 2020 First round pick.
That first round pick you might as well consider it a second round pick.
I don’t know if this is a good trade.
I wish Zucker the best.
He was so good for the team and the Minnesota area.
o
The Good Bad and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia Contest
The question last week was, “Who was the runner-up in the 1966 World Cup?”
Another easy question for my readers.
Twenty readers knew it was West Germany.
The names were numberd and my Wife Michelle picked number 18, which made Tom LaZella a winner.
Give this one a try.
“What is the number lying between 5 and 9 in the British Dart Board?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
o
That will do it for this week.
Jimmy is going to take a week off next week, so no column folks.
I will be back on the 27th.
So, Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff.....Its Only Sports.
o
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.