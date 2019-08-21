‘Good’ to men’s slow pitch finale

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Gerhard Kok of Babbitt.
He passed away recently.
Mr. Kok served on the aircraft carrier Vella Gulf CUEIII during WWII.
Thank you for your service, Mr. Kok.
Rest in peace.
o
Good
The Virginia Men’s Slow Pitch Softball season came to an end on Monday night, with Dab Generals defending their title, beating Flaimers.
Flaimers beat the Northern Club to reach the title tilt, while Dab Generals knew they had to beat Flaimers once to win the title.
The Flaimers squad came out in game one and put 19 runs on the board in the top of the first inning on their way to a 30-18 victory to force a game two.
Dab Generals fell behind in Game 2, but put their bats together and came away with a 26-20 victory to clinch the title.
Great job Dab Generals and Flaimers for the games you guys played to end the season.
See you next season guys.
o
Bad
How about Raiders player Antonio Brown still having an issue with his helmet?
He was not present at Sunday’s practice, still upset about the helmet issue and dealing with a foot injury?
You think maybe he just doesn’t like preseason Football?
That would be my guess.
o
Ugly
Former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel was arrested and ex-infielder Luis Castillo cited for suspected links to a drug-trafficking and money-laundering network in the Dominican Republic.
“Eighteen other people are linked to this network, including athletes and baseball players Octavio Dotel and Luis Castillo,” Jean Alain Rodriguez, Dominican attorney general said.
o
The Good Bad and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “In 1977-87 Edwin Moses won how many straight 400m hurdles races?”
That was a tough question.
There was two different answers in two different books and online.
So if you sent in 107 or 122, I put you in the drawing.
My wife Michelle picked number 7 which made Greg Miller a winner.
We are getting close to college football season, so give this one a try.
“What was the first college to have back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners and what two years was it?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
o
That will do it for this week.
Fall sports are getting underway, so Jimmy is going to be busy.
Just don’t sweat the small stuff........Its Only Sports
o
