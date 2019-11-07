‘Good’ to MI-B football, Lady Norse volleyball

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Lester Mandler of Goodland.
He passed away recently.
Mr. Mandler served in the U.S. Army, during the Korean Conflict.
Thank you for your service Lester.
Rest in peace.
o
Clarence Cadeau
Good
How about that Mountain Iron-Buhl football team making it to another State Tournament.
The Rangers took care of business last week beating Silver Bay, to clinch their spot in the tourney.
MI-B will take on South Ridge on Friday night, at Public Schools Stadium in Duluth, at 7 p.m.
I know the Rangers will be ready to play ball and take care of business.
Get the job done Rangers.
o
How about Mesabi Range volleyball players making the MCAC All-Division teams.
Isabella Mattila and Montana Baker both made the 1st team, and Sarah Voss and Madisen Overbye were named to the second team.
Great job Mesabi Range players.
It was fun watching you this season.
o
Bad
Did you see that NFC North last week?
Packers — Loss.
Vikings — Loss.
Lions — Loss.
Bears — Loss.
I guess it just not a week where you all are just laughing at me and my Bears.
o
Ugly
What about that San Jose Sharks player Evander Kane being sued by The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, a luxury hotel, for $500,000.
Kane reportedly took out eight gambling markers in April, totaling $500,000.
He was in Las Vegas in April for the Stanley Cup playoffs last year.
Kane signed a seven-year, $49 million contract extension with the Sharks in May of last year.
It kind of makes you wonder.
o
The Good Bad and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “What is the point value when you hit the inner White while shooting Archery.
Only 11 readers knew it was 2 points.
The names were numbered and my wife Michelle picked number 11, which made Stew Wahlsten a winner.
Give this one a try.
“What is the number of players on each team when out there playing Team Handball?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
o
That will do it for this week.
I am still trying to get over that last Sunday of NFC North football.
Good luck hunters this weekend.
Be safe out there.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff....Its Only Sports
o
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.