‘Good’ to Northeast Range football, area tennis teams

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. James Mehle Sr. of Hibbing.
Mr. Mehle passed away recently.
He served in the U.S. Army
Thank you for your service Mr. Mehle.
Rest in peace.
o
Good
Last week, I was able to take a ride to Babbitt to cover Northeast Range football as they took on Lake of the Woods.
Things didn’t go their way but covering the Northeast Range squad and their coach Mike Summers made for a great afternoon.
I love when football games are played in the afternoon.
I hope to get back and cover another Northeast Range game.
They have a really young squad, but coach Summers will put in the work and that team will only get better.
o
Playoffs will be coming pretty soon and I think girls tennis teams Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert will be ready.
The Golden Bears squad beat Crosby/Ironton on Tuesday 5-2 and the Blue Devils shut out Cloquet 7-0.
Playoffs coming soon E-G and Virginia, I know both teams will be ready.
o
Bad
How about that my Bears losing Week 1 10-3 to the Packers?
I’m glad I was out covering some volleyball in Chisholm instead of watching that game.
Losing a game is ok, but losing to Green Bay and only putting three points on the board is even worse.
Ouch.
o
Ugly
Everybody sick of hearing about Antonio Brown yet?
A great player who went from Pittsburgh, to Oakland, to New England, and now being accused of rape.
Brown’s personal trainer according to a lawsuit filed in federal court alleges that he sexually assaulted her three times.
Twice in 2017 and once in 2018.
All I can say is “wow.”
I’m sick of hearing about Brown... Off the field and on the field.
o
The Good Bad and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Only four teams have selected a future Hall of Famer with the first pick in franchise history. Which team was the last one?”
Orlando Pace of the Rams was the last one.
Another one was Tampa Bay drafting Lee Roy Selmon in 1976.
Seven readers sent in correct answers.
The names were numbered and my wife Michelle picked number 4, which made Holly Haugen a winner.
Give this one a try.
Abbott and Costello’s Who’s on First was originally performed in 1938. The roster was fictional.
“Name the Shortstop and the Right Fielder?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
o
That will do it for this week.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff........Its Only Sports
o
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
