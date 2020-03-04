‘Good’ to playoff basketball action

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Arleigh Birk of Hoyt Lakes.
He passed away recently.
Mr. Birk served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Honolulu.
The ship was damaged during the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
Mr. Birk then transferred to the USS Denver.
Thank you for your service Mr. Birk.
Rest in peace.
o
Clarence Cadeau
Good
This is a great week in the State of Hockey.
The High Schools Boys State Tournament kicked off yesterday in St. Paul.
The Class A played their quarterfinal games yesterday, while Class AA play today.
Check out WDIO to watch some great high school hockey.
It is easy to see why we are the State of Hockey.
o
You can also get out in the rest of the week and check out some boys’ and girls’ playoff basketball.
We have some great local teams that you can go out and check out.
I know that I will be covering some games.
Get out and root on your favorite team folks.
Fill the gyms.
These boys and girls deserve it.
o
Bad
Did you see that famous movie director and huge Knicks fan Spike Lee said that he won’t be attending another game this season after claiming he was harassed by team owner James Dolan?
Lee entered the employee entrance at Madison Square Garden.
“He was not kicked out of the game but just directed to what entrance he must use”, the Knicks said.
“How is it the wrong entrance if I’ve been using the same entrance for 28 years? It’s Garden spin” Lee said.
Well, you don’t own the team and you don’t make the rules Spike.
I’m sure there is a lot of people who would like to use the employee entrance.
o
Ugly
Now people of the world are fighting against the coronavirus.
Sports are also fighting against the virus.
The NBA has told players not to high-five but to just first-bump.
Japanese pre-season baseball games are being played in empty stadiums.
China has forfeited their series of Davis Cup tennis matches, rather than travel to Romania.
I don’t think that this is all done yet.
o
The Good Bad and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “In the four major sports, only one team has won a championship without losing in the Championship or the playoffs and they did it twice?”
I had a lot of guesses.
Yes, the Yankees have won the title with a sweep, but have they ever lost in the playoffs or the World Series?
Yes they have.
Only one team has gone undefeated in the playoffs and the World Series and they did it twice.
The only two times they have made the playoffs, which means it is the Florida Marlins.
Zero correct answers this week so Jimmy wins!
Give this one a try.
“What is Canada’s National Sport?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
o
That will do it for this week.
I have to go get ready to cover some basketball and then watch the State High School Hockey Tournament on my DVR.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff.....Its Only Sports
o
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.