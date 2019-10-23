‘Good’ to playoff sports and Cubs hire

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. David Tibbetts of Gilbert.
He passed away recently.
Mr. Tibbetts served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war.
Thank you for your service Mr. Tibbetts
Rest in Peace.
o
Clarence Cadeau
Good
It’s late in the fall and you know what that means?
Yes, playoff sports.
Playoff volleyball, football, tennis, and swimming.
I have covered some volleyball and football and boy is it fun.
Playoffs are a different game.
I just covered Cherry football on Tuesday and they looked like they are playoff ready.
Get out and watch some playoff sports folks.
You won’t regret it.
o
As I was typing up this column yesterday, the word was out that the Chicago Cubs were going to hire David Ross as their new manager.
I said that week’s ago.....Hire Ross.
Well, at least somebody listened to me.
Good move Cubs
o
Bad
How about 26 year old Miami Dolphins player Bobby McCain spitting at Bills fan, including a 13 year old.
I know its bad enough that you play for the Dolphins but spitting at fans?
The word is that a group of fans were calling McCain irrelevant.
Some of my readers have called me a lot worse things than irrelevant and I never spit at them.
You are a pro athlete McCain......Wake up
o
Ugly
Did you watch that Miami at South Carolina college football game on Saturday?
I did and it was a good game to watch, that is until the Carolina fans acted like fools.
The referee made a pass interference call against South Carolina and the fans didn’t like it so what did they do?
They started to toss plastic bottles and towels on the field.
Even the South Carolina players were trying to settle the fans down and try to settle them down.
Pretty sad what it has come to.
o
The Good Bad and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Who was the Heisman Trophy winner who was once kicked off the team for chewing gum and blowing bubbles at a team meeting?”
Must have been a tough question.
Only 7 readers knew it was Tom Harmon.
The names were numbered and my wife Michelle picked number 6, which made Mark Muhich the winner.
Give this one a try.
“How long is the length of a full Polo contest?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
o
That will do it for this week.
Time to go back to covering some playoff sports.
Always remember......Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff.....It’s Only Sports.
o
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
