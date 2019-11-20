‘Good’ to return of prep hockey

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Albert Joseph Lind of Mountain Iron.
Mr. Lind passed away recently.
He was drafted in to the U.S. Army and served from 1960-62.
Thank you for your service Mr. Lind.
Rest in Peace.
Clarence Cadeau
Good
This is an easy one for me this week.
It’s high school hockey season.
I was lucky enough to go out and cover the IRC Jamboree on Tuesday night at the Miners Memorial Building in Virginia.
Sure it may only have been two 12:30- periods for each contest but boy was it fun to watch.
Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl beat Hibbing 3-0 and Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin played to a 1-1 tie.
It was great to watch some early season hockey and get back in touch with the coaches.
Hey, did you all watch that Vikings and Broncos game on CBS on Sunday?
It sure was an interesting game but what really stood out to me was play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan.
He is the best in the business.
Listening to him do the game is unreal.
I sure wish every announcer was as good as Harlan.
Bad
It was a busy day of watching NFL football for me on Sunday from the Vikings game until watching my Bears play the night game.
All I can say is wow, when it comes to my Bears.
Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said he suffered a right hip injury near the end of the second quarter and says it got worse as the game went on and the Bears pulled him with 3:34 to play.
Of course they were trailing and Trubisky’s line was 24-43 passing for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
That’s a 65.1 passer rating
The 25 year old quarterbacks prognosis is........“Who Knows.”
Ugly
I was watching some college football on Saturday, and boy did an injury really stand out and really make you think.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss the rest of the season after dislocating his right hip.
He also suffered a posterior wall fracture.
It hurts to type that up.
Tagovailoa had surgery and I just hope he gets healthy enough to walk normally, the rest of his life.
Injuries just seem to be getting worse in sports.
The Good Bad and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “In the 2010 Winter Olympics qualifying tournament, what was the score of the Slovakia vs Bulgaria women’s hockey game.?”
Not much of a game, since Slovakia blasted Bulgaria, 82-0.
Fourteen correct answers were sent in.
My wife Michelle picked number 5 which made Holly Haugen a winner.
Give this one a try.
“On Mr. Burn’s 1992 company softball team on the Simpson’s, who played third base?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
That will do it for this week.
I have to end this and make sure its not a “Pro Quo”
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff.........It’s Only Sports
