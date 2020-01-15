‘Good’ to Twins for signing 3B Donaldson

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Robert ‘Bob’ Sereno of Virginia.
He passed away recently.
Mr. Sereno was drafted and served in the Vietnam war.
Thank you for your service Mr. Sereno.
Rest in Peace
Clarence Cadeau
Good
OK, who says I never have anything Good to say about Minnesota teams?
Great job Twins, for signing third baseman Josh Donaldson to a huge $92 million deal.
He hit 37 home runs for Atlanta last season.
Do you think that the Twins finally paid off that Joe Mauer contract and could afford to sign somebody?
Now go sign a starting pitcher Twins.
If you haven’t seen the North Woods boys’ basketball team play this season, go watch them.
The 10-2 Grizzlies are a fun team to watch.
The Chiabotti boys, Morrison and Goggleye are a great squad.
Go check them out.
Bad
If you read the column last week I put in my prediction for the Vikings and 49ers game.
Of course I had people tell me that I picked San Francisco because I hate Minnesota teams.
Not true.
I thought I was picking the better team.
I predicted San Francisco winning 27-13, knocking out the Vikings.
What was the final score?
How about 27-10
Jimmy was pretty darn close.
Ugly
How about Minnesota Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau making a big mistake on Tuesday, forcing his team to play against a great Penguins squad with only five defensemen?
Broudreau had intended to make forward Ryan Donato a healthy scratch for the game.
But Boudreau put Donato’s name on the line up card and omitted defenseman Greg Pateryn, who was supposed to be one of the team’s six defensemen.
Pateryn took to the ice for warm ups and was dressed and ready to go.
But before the puck was dropped, the ice officials noticed the problem and forced Pateryn to leave the bench, because he was not eligible to play.
Was that the reason the Wild lost 7-3, having to play with only five defensemen?
I don’t know about that, but you are an NHL head coach Mr. Boudreau.
Pay attention.
The Good Bad and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Who was the first president to throw out a Ceremonial first pitch?”
Way too easy.
Twenty two readers knew it was William Howard Taft in 1910.
The names were numbered and my wife Michelle picked number 14, which made Shirley Leoni a winner.
Give this one a try.
“What is the diameter of the basketball hoop in inches?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
That will do it for this week.
Always remember folks, Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff....Its Only Sports.
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
