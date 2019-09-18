‘Good’ to undefeated Mesabi Range football

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Melvin Hintz Jr. of Tower.
He passed away recently.
Mr. Hintz served during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army.
Thank you for your service, Mr. Hintz.
Rest in peace.
Clarence Cadeau
Good
Great job goes out to the Mesabi Range Football team, who are off to a 4-0 start.
The Norse beat a very good Central Lakes team last weekend to stay undefeated.
Next up for Mesabi Range is a battle against Itasca, on Saturday, at 1:30 p.m. in Mountain Iron.
This game should be a battle.
Come out and root on the Norse.
I was out covering the Virginia Volleyball team on Tuesday night when they hosted Cloquet.
The Blue Devils lost 3-1 but what really stood out to me was before Game 1 of the match started was when Virginia senior Aryona Wallace sang the National Anthem.
She did a great job.
Way to go Aryona.
Bad
O.K., I have been watching a ton of football lately and there is something that really seems to be standing out and bugging me.
It’s “posing.”
I can handle it when a player scores a touchdown and decides to pose, but after knocking down a pass or stopping a runner short of the first down? It’s not needed.
I know it all started in the NFL but now its reached the college game too?
Come on, just play the game.
Ugly
How about Team USA finishing 7th in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Team USA beat Poland to finish 7th, the lowest finish ever by a U.S. team in a major international tournament.
“Wow,” is all I can say.
The Good Bad and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “Abbott and Costello’s ‘Who’s on First?’ was originally performed in 1938. The roster was fictional. Name the shortstop and the right fielder.”
Eighteen readers knew it was “I Don’t Give a Darn at shortstop and No Name Mentioned in right field.”
The names were numbered and my wife Michelle picked number 18 which made Chuck Evancevich the winner.
Give this one a try.
There’s always some very good sports movie quotes.
What movie had the quote....... “Sweep the leg?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
That will do it for this week.
Still a little baseball season left folks.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff.........Its Only Sports
