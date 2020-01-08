‘Good’ to Vikings against Saints

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Verner Keskitalo, of Embarrass.
Mr. Keskitalo passed away recently.
He served during WWII in the Pacific on the USS Massachusetts.
Thank you for your service, Mr. Keskitalo.
Rest in peace.
o
Clarence Cadeau
Good
I was lucky enough to cover the Virginia vs Eveleth-Gilbert basketball game recently.
The thing that really stood out was how there was a girls game played at 5:45 followed by the boys game at 7:15.
I really think this should happen more often.
The visiting team needs to take a single bus with both teams on it, have the same three officials do both games, and make it easy for a sportswriter to talk to all four coaches and get two stories out.
Oh yeah, and easy for the photographer to get photos for both games and get back to the office to get the photos done.
More double headers please!!!
o
Finally, to the Vikings for the game they played against New Orleans, on Sunday.
They did everything they had to do to win the game.
I really didn’t like either team but it was a great game to watch.
Next stop is in San Francisco on Saturday.
Good luck Vikings.
o
Bad
How about Jimmy’s pick last week?
Anybody who asked me who I thought was going to win the game, I gave them my prediction.
New Orleans beats the Vikings, 34-17.
How was that pick?
This week has to be better.
San Francisco will beat the Vikings, 27-13.
Etch it in sand.
o
Ugly
Following that Vikings win on Sunday, it sure didn’t take long for people to come out and start whining about overtime rules.
If a team kicks a field goal first, the other team gets a chance with the ball.
But if the first team scores a touchdown, the game is over.
I think the first team to score ... wins.
You can argue with me about a coin flip.
If you score first, you should be the winner.
o
The Good Bad and Ugly (Carmen Figliola) Trivia Challenge
The question last week was, “In the Tour De France, who wera the Yellow Helmet?”
Too easy last week.
Twenty-one readers knew it was the riders of the team leading in the standings.
The names were numbered and my wife Michelle picked number 11, which made Cathy Burton, down in Pensacola, Fla., the winner.
Give this one a try.
“Presidential ceremonial first pitches in baseball have been tossed on Opening Day since 1910. Who was the first President to throw out a ceremonial first pitch?”
You have until Monday night to send in your guess.
o
That will do it for this week.
Its starting to get cold outside.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff........Its Only Sports
o
Jimmy Laine can be reached at
