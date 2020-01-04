Gophers, Fleck deserve credit for Outback Bowl win

The Minnesota Golden Gophers deserve a ton of credit for their victory in the 2020 Outback Bowl.
Few gave them much chance of beating an SEC power like Auburn. I was just hoping it was a competitive game, but P.J. Fleck’s guys showed up and balled out.
Tyler Johnson was the MVP with his 12 catches, 204 yards and two touchdowns but Minnesota put in a total team effort.
The offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage, holding Derrick Brown and Auburn’s talented defensive line in check.
Quarterback Tanner Morgan overcame a rough start, settled in and made some clutch throws.
The defense came up big on several third downs and held the Tigers to just seven points in the second half -- none in the fourth quarter.
Last but not least, was unsung hero Bryce Witham. Seldom utilized as a receiver, the redshirt junior tight end had two huge fourth down catches, the second a leaping/diving grab that helped the Gophers bleed the clock in the final minutes.
Give Fleck a lot of credit, too. He made some questionably conservative decisions in back-to-back losses that cost Minnesota a chance at the Rose Bowl, but in this game he played to win. That final drive was a thing of beauty.
This win was another big step forward for a program that continues to garner national attention, because of P.J. Fleck. Love him or hate him, he’s one of the best college coaches in the country and the Gophers are lucky to have him.
Mike Hautamaki can be reached at hauts81@hotmail.com.
