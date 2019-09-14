Grouse season gives hunters plenty of time, room

The 2019 grouse season started Saturday and I may or may not have gone out and tried my luck.
I love grouse hunting, but it is tough this time of year while all the leaves are still hanging. At the rate we are going, however, the leaves should be down in no time and then I’ll hit it hard.
Maybe.
I lost my hunting spot this year. Well, let’s back that up: I lost my uncle, who passed away last November, and he owned the hunting land I had tended to the last several years.
His family sold the acreage it to the highest bidder at the start of this month (cha-ching) and so 30 years of family tradition has come to a fairly abrupt end and a new era must commence.
Now some other lucky hunting party has access to all my perfectly groomed hunting trails and shooting lanes and healthy supply of grouse, so I’m over here looking for a spot to call my own.
Which is fine, because I’ll find one. I know a few secret spots.
But I’m probably going to wait until deeper into the season to hit them just because I’m used to sort of knowing where the birds like to hang, which gave me an advantage, and now I’ll be going in somewhat blind.
I don’t own a bird hunting dog. Instead I’ve got a little yapper who likes to eat his own poo and an old, half-blind little dog that likes to pee on my carpet.
I’m pretty sure one, if not both, would immediately take off into the woods if I tried to take them hunting never to be seen again.
So it’s just me and my shotgun and sometimes one to three kids.
The young one’s love grouse hunting for a lot of reasons but mostly because they get to shoot the gun at the end of the day no matter what (plugging a tree stump with shotgun pellets is pretty fun no matter how old you are).
One option for us will be Wildlife Management Areas (WMA). There are quite a few within a few minutes of my home and about 1,300 of them across the state owned and managed for wildlife by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Most, if not all, have groomed trails that meander through wetlands, uplands and woods perfect for bird hunting and more.
And around here they usually aren’t too heavily used. There’s always room for a few hunters to roam simultaneously. Weekends are a little busier, of course. But during the week you can usually have the spot to yourself.
I’ve hunted a few WMA’s over the years for both grouse and deer and to be honest, I never shot either while doing so. But the scenery was pretty awesome, and the access was pretty easy, so I can’t say I was disappointed with the attempts.
I’ve had more luck on the type of random logging roads and trails you can find just about anywhere around northern Minnesota.
With 11 million acres of public hunting land, 528 designated hunting areas in the ruffed grouse range covering nearly one million acres, more than 40 designated ruffed grouse management areas, and nearly 600 miles of hunter walking trails statewide, it’s safe to say there’s room for every hunter to get into the woods.
And plenty of time to do it. The grouse season runs through Dec. 31.
Border fishing changes
For the first time in nearly 70 years, Minnesota and Wisconsin are proposing notable changes to border waters fishing regulations – and the Minnesota DNR wants the public to weigh in on them.
“We wholeheartedly welcome public input,” Kevin Stauffer, the DNR area fisheries supervisor in Lake City, said in a news release this week. “The proposed regulations are intended to help sustain high quality fish populations and the great fishing opportunities these Mississippi River border waters offer.”
The proposed rules, which are available on the DNR’s website, would lower possession limits, and change some length limits, for walleye and sauger, northern pike, channel and flathead catfish, shovelnose sturgeon, crappie, sunfish, yellow perch, and white and yellow bass in the Mississippi River, including Lake Pepin.
Some examples include: Walleye and sauger limit to decrease from 6 to 4; Crappie, sunfish, and yellow perch limit to decrease from 25 to 15 each; White and yellow bass limit to decrease from 25 to 10.
The proposed changes are proactive measures that would help both states manage the effects that changing river conditions, invasive species, and angling effectiveness have on fish.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has proposed identical changes.
With the exception of minimum size limits for bass (14 inches) and walleye (15 inches) implemented in 1990, possession and size restrictions for gamefish on the Minnesota and Wisconsin border waters of the Mississippi River have been largely unchanged for the last seven decades. The current proposed changes to bag and size limits for most gamefish species were developed from biological data and input obtained from public meetings in May and November of 2018.
The Minnesota DNR is accepting public comments through Friday, Oct. 4. The DNR is using an expedited rulemaking procedure to make these changes effective by March 2020—Wisconsin intends to make its corresponding rule changes at this same time.
Comments must be in writing and submitted to Shannon Fisher, Division of Fish and Wildlife, MN DNR, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155, or emailed to him at shannon.fisher@state.mn.us. Questions also should be directed to Fisher.
Citizens needed for
oversight
Interested in helping the Department of Natural Resources determine how Game and Fish Fund dollars are spent? Submit an application to serve on a review committee by Friday, Sept. 20.
Minnesota’s Game and Fish Fund is the fiscal foundation for many of the state’s core natural resource management functions. Upwards of $110 million is deposited into this fund annually.
“These are important and valuable roles in conservation delivery here in Minnesota,” said Dave Olfelt, DNR Fish and Wildlife Division director. “Through the budget oversight process, committee members have an opportunity to learn about and assess the DNR’s fish and wildlife management activities.”
The DNR needs at least 12 people to serve on the fisheries oversight and wildlife oversight committees (a minimum of 6 for each committee). About half of the current members’ terms expire on Saturday, Dec. 14. Appointees will be responsible for reviewing the agency’s annual Game and Fish Fund report in detail.
People who want to serve should have a strong interest in natural resource management, how it is funded, financial review and working together. The goal is for the committee to have members from across the state with diverse perspectives and backgrounds.
DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen will appoint committee members for two-year terms. Applications are available on the DNR website.
Game and Fish Fund dollars come from hunting and fishing license sales, a sales tax on lottery tickets and other sources of revenue – including a federal reimbursement based on an excise tax on certain types of outdoor gear and marine fuels. The Minnesota Legislature authorizes all allocations from the Game and Fish Fund.
More information about the fund, expenditure reports and oversight committee reports are available on the DNR website.
