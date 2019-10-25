“Getting ready for Halloween!” The spooks and goblins will soon be out so time to plan what to feed the family or friends. Before the Trick or Treating serve a special Halloween dinner. Halloween food is fun to prepare and sure to get the diners in a festive atmosphere.
A traditional meatloaf made creepy.
Dead Man Meatloaf
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon minced garlic
One onion, chopped
1 cup chopped celery
Two eggs
2 pounds lean ground beef
1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
1 cup seasoned bread crumbs
1 pitted black olive, cut in half
1 cup ketchup
Melt the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir the garlic, onion and celery in the hot butter until the onion has softened and turns translucent, about 10 minutes. Transfer the vegetables to a mixing bowl, and allow to cool to just warm. Preheat oven to 350°. Place a sheet of aluminum foil onto a baking sheet, and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Crack the eggs into the mixing bowl with the vegetables, and mix until the egg is smooth. Add the ground beef, Cajun seasoning, and bread crumbs. Mix with your hands until the mixture is evenly blended. Form the meat mixture into the shape of a stick man. Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center, about 35 minutes. Once done, place the olive halves into the head for eyes, and pour ketchup on to the abdomen. Return to the oven and bake 10 more minutes. Serve with a plastic knife impaled in the abdomen for effect.
A Jack-o-lantern pumpkin centerpiece becomes dinner
Dinner in a Pumpkin
1 1/2 pounds ground beef
1 pound ground pork sausage
Salt and pepper to taste
2 tablespoons pumpkin pie spice
2 tablespoons brown sugar
Two cans chicken stock
1 1/2 cups long grain white and wild rice mix
One pumpkin, decorated with a jack--o-lantern face
One can cream of celery soup
One can cream of mushroom soup
Two (4 ounce) cans mushroom stems and pieces, drained
Two cans French cut green beans
In a large skillet over medium heat, mix ground beef and sausage. Cook and stir until evenly browned. Mix in salt and pepper, pumpkin pie spice and brown sugar. Drain meats, and mix in chicken stock and rice. Cover and cook 25 to 30 minutes until rice is tender. Preheat oven to 400°. Remove and reserve the top of the pumpkin. Scoop out seeds and stringy pulp. Mix cream of celery soup, cream of mushroom soup, mushrooms stems and pieces, and green beans into the beef and sausage mixture. Spoon the mixture into the pumpkin, and replace pumpkin top. Place pumpkin on a large baking sheet, and bake one hour in the preheated oven or until pumpkin is tender. Scoop out portions of filling and parts of the cooked pulp to serve.
Bloody Hand Sandwiches
3 (8 ounce) cans refrigerated Crescent Rolls
2 (16 ounce) packages hot dogs, sliced in half the long way
1/2 cup catsup, or as needed
Preheat oven to 375°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. On a floured surface, roll out each tube of Crescent dough into a large square about 1/4 inch thick. Place your hand or hand shape cut out of paper onto the dough and cut two hand shapes out of each tube of dough. Roll up the uncut dough. Roll out again, and cut two more and shapes – total of eight shapes. To assemble, lay four hand shapes onto the prepared baking sheet. Place two hot dog halves in a line, cut sides down, onto each finger and thumb. The hot dog halves should reach from 1/4 inch from the tip of each finger into the hand. Lay a second dough hand over the first one, covering the hot dogs, and pinch the two and shapes together to enclose the hot dogs. Bake in the preheated oven until the hands are Golden Brown, about 20 minutes. Allow to cool slightly, remove to a platter. Decorate the stumps of wrists with ketchup (blood) to serve.
Stuffed Jack-o’-lantern Bell Peppers
Six Bell peppers, any color
1 pound ground beef
One egg
Four slices whole wheat bread, cubed
One small onion, chopped
One small tomato, diced
Two cloves garlic, minced
1/2 cup chili sauce
1/4 cup prepared yellow mustard
3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Preheat oven to 350°. Grease an 8 x 8” baking dish. Lightly mix together the ground beef, egg, bread cubes, onion, tomato, garlic, chili sauce, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Wash the peppers, and cut jack-o’-lantern faces into the peppers with a sharp paring knife, making triangle eyes and noses, and pointy teeth smiles. Slice off the tops of the peppers, and scoop out the seeds and cores. Stuff the peppers lightly with the beef stuffing, cover with tops. Place them into the prepared baking dish so they lean against each other. Bake in the preheated oven until the peppers are tender and the stuffing is cooked through and juicy about one hour.
Enjoy festive Halloween. Drive carefully watching out for the little ghosts and goblins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.