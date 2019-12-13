I bought my wife a smokeless electric grill for her birthday.
(Today is her special day so hopefully she isn’t reading this column before opening her gift but if she is: Happy Birthday, dear. Are we having steaks tonight?)
Honestly, I’m not worried about ruining the surprise, but I am a little leery about announcing this nugget to the world. I may be risking a social media backlash the likes of which I haven’t experienced since that one time I suggested Kamala Harris was a terrible presidential candidate (one reader even called me racist).
Heck, if the readers yell loud enough, I might even get fired.
What kind of caveman buys his wife something to cook on for her birthday?
The kind that likes a nicely grilled venison steak, for one.
Over the years I’ve bought her a lot of kitchen type items because – fake outrage and shock aside – she does all the cooking.
And she’s really good at it and most of the time she enjoys it.
Sometimes she hates it, particularly when she asks the rest of us lazy bums what we want for dinner and we respond with a collective shrug of the shoulders and a “whatever you want.”
Still, ever since that first night she cooked me tacos at my bachelor pad many, many moons ago, she has been my official chef because I don’t know how to cook anything besides a pizza, some pasta and maybe an egg.
Listen angry mob, at least I didn’t buy her a Peloton exercise bike - not that I would buy an exercise bike for $2,245 even if I had the money.
But if I did buy her an exercise bike, I would use her money - because she’s the bread winner in the White house – and probably opt for a little cheaper version so I had some leftover cash to buy a new guitar.
Then I would wrap that bike up and place it under the Christmas tree with a little card attached that says: Get on your bike and ride.
She doesn’t like the band Queen much so that play on words might get her a little worked up.
Or maybe she’d laugh and then get on the bike and ride it.
Exercise is good.
Maybe she’d get on the bike and ride and ride and ride and that would inspire her to get an outside bicycle for the two weeks of summer we get in northern Minnesota for a few joy rides, or to train for a biathlon.
Maybe she’d just ride the exercise bike after a long day of work to blow off some steam.
Whatever the end result would be of such a decision, I hope no one would consider my motives to be evil like that monster in the Peloton commercial.
In case you’ve been living under a rock, the company – which makes high-end exercise equipment only affordable to high society types like the wife of that mean Orange Man in Washington D.C. or Kylie Jenner – put out a commercial entitled “The Gift that Gives Back” recently that features a husband buying an exercise bike for his slim wife.
The woman gets an apprehensive look on her face the first time she gets on the bike and says, “All right, first ride. I’m a little nervous, but excited.”
As the commercial progresses she appears to become obsessed with riding it every day to the point where she makes videos of her routine.
To me the ad is about a woman exercising. It’s as simple as that.
When I first saw it, I just assumed she asked her man for the bike and her nervousness was related to her apprehension about some personal journey she was about to undertake.
Who knows, maybe she never rode a bike before.
On the flip side, the fake outrage mob exploded in a rage over the ad and took to social media to share their collective displeasure.
To them the ad features every -ism we hate: Sexism, chauvinism, racism, communism and probably a little fascism if you watch it enough times – and, to their eyes, an abusive husband.
Yes, it has been determined by angry little people across the country that the man who bought his skinny wife an exercise bike for Christmas in a commercial is an abusive, controlling husband, bent on forcing his wife to live up to his physical expectations or face his wrath.
That’s the message they received.
(Insert deep sigh).
There’s more: According to several opinion writers out there, that look of apprehension on her face upon her first ride to nowhere in the basement, is really a “pained and scared look.”
Her hard work isn’t a positive experience, they write, instead it’s an obsession fueled ride through hell that ends with husband and wife on the couch watching videos of her regimen, and her turning to her captor and proclaiming: “I didn’t realize how much this would change me. Thank you.”
Some have taken to expressing real sympathy for the commercial woman, dubbing her the “Peloton Wife,” with one columnist going so far as to write, “It’s clear this woman doesn’t need a Peloton. She needs a good therapist and a divorce lawyer.”
The backlash has been so bad that not only did Peloton’s stock drop 15 percent in three days, but the man in the ad, who has been nicknamed the “Peloton Husband,” has been the target of online hate.
“My 5 seconds of air-time created an array of malicious feedback that is all associated with my face. My friend texted me today declaring that I’m ‘a symbol of the patriarchy,’” actor Sean Hunter commented in a recent story in a psychological publication.
The world has gone crazy.
As for my wife and her new grill: She actually suggested the present – much the same way I assumed the actress in the commercial did.
Simple as that. Nothing to read between the lines. No harm, no foul.
And most importantly, no exercise bikes here.
Although, the way I’ve been downing her Christmas cookies, and the way she’s been looking at my belly, suggests to me that perhaps she’d like me to get on an exercise bike and ride.
In which case, I’m wondering if I should be offended?
