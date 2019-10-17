“Football Season!” The airwaves are saturated, Thursday through Monday nights, with the dominant spectator sport of the US, football.
Football games of all levels, from high school, college or the professionals, renew the sports rivalries that start in high school and are carried forward to the next level up to and including the Super Bowl.
Every year, the true fans hope this will be the year that their team will finish first in their respective league, division, state, or, as in the pros, capture the elusive world championship, the Super Bowl.
American football emerged from the European game of rugby in 1879. Walter Camp, Yale player and coach is recognized as the “Father of American Football” as he instituted the early rules of the game.
Inter-collegiate teams evolved in1869 with a game between Rutgers and Princeton. The rest is history. Today football is a multibillion dollar industry.
The Super Bowl is the most-watched sporting event of all times.
Today’s recipes offer hearty taste treats that can be put in the oven or crockpot and forgotten until the game is over, just in time for solid nourishment for the exhausted fan.
Beef Au Jus Special
5 – 6 pound chuck roast
2 packages of onion soup mix
Pepper
2 – 2 ½ ounce cans mushrooms, drained
Put meat in roasting pan. Sprinkle soup mix and pepper over the meat and cover tightly. Roast 3 ½ to 4 hours in 300 degree oven. Cut meat in small pieces (shred). Dilute the juice to taste with 1 to 2 cups of water. Add the meat and mushrooms. Heat and serve on buns. Makes 12 – 15 sandwiches for your loyal football fans.
Texas Style Roast
Take a 4 to 4 ½ pound arm roast; Pat dry. Take three big tablespoons flour and pound into roast on both sides. Add salt and pepper to taste. With pastry brush, evenly, brush lightly on the top side with Hunts tomato paste. Add 2/3 cup of 7-up pop. Add one can of Golden mushroom soup (must be Golden mushroom soup). Also add 1/2 cup of water to rinse out the soup can. Put in roaster, cover and roast in 325° oven for four hours. The roast is delicious and the gravy is ready made.
Crock Pot Meatball Chili
Meatballs
1 1/2 pound ground beef
1 cup quick or old-fashioned oatmeal, uncooked
1/4 cup catsup
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon instant minced onion
3/4 teaspoon salt
One egg, beaten
Combine all ingredients. Shape into 1 1/2 inch balls. Brown the meatballs in a few tablespoons of vegetable oil. Drain off excess fat. Put the meatballs in the crock pot and add the chili ingredients.
Chili
2 - 16 ounce cans red kidney beans
1 - 16 ounce can tomatoes, cut up
1 - 8 ounce can tomato sauce
One clove garlic, minced
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 bay leaf, crushed
1 teaspoon sugar
Simmer all day in the crock pot according to your crock pot instructions. Dinner will be ready when the game is over.
Crock Pot Cabbage Rolls
12 large cabbage leaves
1 pound ground beef
3 tablespoons rice, uncooked
1 - 8 ounce can tomato sauce
1/2 cup water
1/2 teaspoons salt
Pepper, to taste
4 tablespoons vinegar
6 tablespoons sugar
Boil cabbage leaves in salted water 5 minutes. Combine meat, rice, salt, pepper and onion. Roll the meat mixture in leaves, tucking ends in securely. Place rolls, seam side down in bottom of the crock pot. Combine tomato sauce, water, vinegar, salt, pepper, and sugar. Pour over the cabbage rolls. Cook in a crock pot 6 to 8 hours.
Barbecued Ribs
3 pounds country style pork ribs
1 tablespoon vinegar
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 cup ketchup
1/2 cup water
Place the spare ribs in heavy saucepan or roaster. Combine the remaining ingredients and pour over the meat. Cover. Bake at 325 degrees for 3 hours.
Enjoy the football season! Cheer the Vikings on to win the Super Bowl!
