How far should suspension of Browns’ Garrett go?

A friend messaged me late Thursday night about the “crazy” finish to the NFL Thursday night football game.
I changed the channel when Cleveland went up 21-7, so I thought maybe Pittsburgh had pulled off some wild comeback. If only, right?
Instead, I checked Twitter and my timeline was full of talk about the Browns’ Myles Garrett. I saw a video of Garrett pulling the helmet off of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. I watched it again and saw Garrett then club Rudolph over the head with said helmet.
I’ll admit, my first reaction was to laugh. The whole scene was so ludicrous.
The reaction from fans and football people predictably landed on the hysterical side, with some going so far as to say Garrett should be charged with assault and banned from the NFL for life.
After taking time to process it all I thought the Garrett-Rudolph episode needed some context.
First off, Garrett needed to be punished severely for what he did, and he was. The NFL suspended him through at least the rest of this season, including the playoffs if Cleveland happens to get there.
I would also extend the suspension through the first four games of next season, to make it total of 10 regular season games. The league has to send a message that Garrett’s conduct will not be tolerated.
Banned for life, though? That’s a stretch. Players have done far worse off the field and weren’t exiled from the sport, so a lifetime ban likely wouldn’t survive an appeal.
Criminal charges? That’s a step you rarely seen taken in professional sports, for good reason. When you go down that road it’s hard to discern where you should stop.
This wasn’t Kermit Washington caving in Rudy Tomjanovich’s face. This wasn’t Dino Ciccarelli repeatedly whacking Luke Richardson upside the head with his hockey stick, or Todd Bertuzzi punching Steve Moore from behind and then driving him face first into the ice.
If Garrett had done what he did outside of a football stadium, yes, he would be susceptible to criminal charges. But a lot of things happen between the lines that would be a little iffy out on the street.
Take hockey, for example. Fights are common and even encouraged. The fans love them. Is repeatedly punching another guy in the head with a closed fist, not assault just because he and his opponent are clobbering each other in the context of an athletic competition?
You can talk about “The Code” and hockey etiquette and all that, but at the end of the day a hockey fight is legalized assault. We accept that.
It’s tricky territory, is all I’m saying. If one act is assault, might others be, too?
Myles Garrett’s actions Thursday night were a shame because he is a supremely talented football player. He has a history of recklessness on the field, though, and needed a reality check. Let’s hope he uses this time off to become a better person and works to regain the trust of those around him.
Mike Hautamaki can be reached at hauts81@hotmail.com.
