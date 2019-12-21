Ice fishers close to heading out on the lake

While some people spend every moment between Thanksgiving and Christmas worrying about Black Friday deals, Cyber Monday steals and obsessing over last minute deals, there are a group of individuals in Minnesota who couldn’t give a hoot less.
Since the first snowflake fell in October their obsession has been with ice and fish and how soon they can get on the area’s frozen lakes.
Some have already ventured out. Many others will undoubtably set up camp in the days following Christmas. And nearly all will be on the ice until the final bell rings at the end of February.
This state has plenty of popular outdoors related seasons, but the ice fishing season is one that has been gaining a lot of popularity over the last several years.
Part of the reason for that is today’s ice fishing experience is nothing like it was for your grandpa.
No more trudging out to the middle of the lake with a manual auger and a sled full of rudimentary wooden fishing poles – today’s anglers have a huge variety of high-tech gear to choose from to chase their favorite species.
And when it comes to comfort, there is no better time to be an ice angler. In 2019 the ice-castle seems to be king.
These tiny homes on wheels are not only pretty affordable, some can be used for multiple seasons and most feature everything one could need for a day on the lake including couches, refridgerators, stoves, stereos, heat and more.
Nothing like reeling in a walleye on the ice while wearing a t-shirt and enjoying a cold beverage of your choice while a pizza bakes in the oven.
Throw in the advancements in warm clothing and electronics made specifically for ice anglers, and it is no wonder more people are taking up the sport – especially when options for entertainment during Minnesota’s long, dark winters are limited for many.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, anglers spend more than 5.5 million hours ice fishing on just the state’s three most popular lakes – Lake of the Woods, Lake Mille Lacs and Upper Red Lake.
So when does the season actually start? That depends on the weather and the ice thickness.
The Minnesota DNR says that the ice should be at least four-inches thick before you begin fishing. It should consist of new, clear ice, if possible. White ice, created by snow, is only about half as strong as clear ice.
You can gauge the ice by drilling a hole using a chisel or auger, then measuring with a tape measure. Measure every 150 feet as ice doesn’t always freeze evenly. If you’re on white ice, it should be twice as thick to safely support your weight.
The DNR doesn’t measure ice thickness on Minnesota lakes and this week, ahead of what is sure to be a mad rush to get houses out, officials sent out a news release focused on some issues anglers should be aware of.
•It is unlawful to improperly dispose of garbage on the ice. Please clean up around your shack. What stays on the ice stays in the lake.
•It is illegal to leave an ice fishing shack or pieces of it on the ice anywhere in Minnesota. Check with local refuse providers or landfills for ice shelter disposal information.
•All non-portable ice shelters must be licensed.
•Wheeled fish houses are not considered portable and must be licensed.
•An annual shelter license costs $15 for residents and $37 for non-residents, not including issuing fees that may be charged.
•A shelter license is valid from March 1 through April 30 of the following year.
•A shelter license is not required on border waters between Minnesota or Wisconsin, Iowa and North and South Dakota.
• A shelter that collapses, folds or is disassembled for transportation.
•Portable shelters only need licenses and identification when left unattended, which is defined as all occupants being more than 200 feet away.
•The fish house license tag must be readily visible from the exterior of the shelter.
•One of the following must be displayed on the outside of the shelter with characters at least two inches high: Owner’s name and address; owner’s drivers license number; owner’s Minnesota DNR identification number.
•oIf a shelter is left out overnight, it must have at least two square inches of reflective material on each side.
o
Outdoor Recreation Task Force
The Minnesota DNR and Explore Minnesota are partnering to launch a new Outdoor Recreation Task Force in the state.
The group will consist of 20 members and will make recommendations about how Minnesota can connect more people to the health and wellness benefits of outdoor recreation.
The agencies are now accepting applications to serve on the task force until January 10th.
Gov. Tim Walz says outdoor recreation provides substantial social, economic and health related benefits and the task force will make sure the state is second-to-none in outdoor recreation opportunities.
Explore Minnesota Tourism Director John Edman say outdoor activities is a major sector of the 15.3 billion dollar tourism economy in the state.
Task Force application forms are available online at mndnr.gov/ORTF
According to DNR officials, the purpose of the task force is to bring together a diverse set of outdoor recreation stakeholders and interests in Minnesota.
Their task will be to consider how to bring measured growth, increased and equitable access, and a higher quality of outdoor recreation opportunities to Minnesotans and visitors.
Twenty members will be selected by DNR and Explore Minnesota and will develop a set of recommendations for the DNR and Explore Minnesota, which will also be shared with the Governor’s office, regarding how to more effectively coordinate and advance outdoor recreation work statewide. Recommendations will be based on task force discussions and broader public engagement.
The DNR is looking for applicants that meet certain characteristics, like being a leader or actively engaged in a private, public (non-state government), tribal, or non-profit organization that is related to outdoor recreation in Minnesota.
It could be a direct relationship, such as an industry or user group, or an indirect relationship, such as a healthcare organization.
They also want to see:
•A commitment to engage with other members of their organization on task force duties.
•People willing to consider multiple values and interests in pursuit of the task force purpose, rather than advocating for one’s own interest or organization in isolation.
•People with the ability to attend approximately monthly task force meetings for a 10-month period starting in February 2020 (through October or November). In some cases, remote participation options may be available. In the case of absence, an alternate is permitted. Most meetings will be in the Twin Cities or Central Minnesota.
The application period opened Dec. 12 and runs through Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Selected applicants will be notified in mid to late January, and the task force is expected to be announced publicly soon thereafter.
For questions about the application process or task force in general, please contact Gratia Joice, DNR Principal Planner, at 651-259-5328 or gratia.joice@state.mn.us .
