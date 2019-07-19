According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor, in January of 2012 - the beginning of former President Barrack Obama’s fourth year in office – things weren’t looking so great for the American worker, the economy, or the guy in charge of our country.
The unemployment rate in America was 8.3 percent.
Nearly 13 million people were out of work and the number of long-term unemployed individuals – those that had been without a job for 27 weeks or more was 5.5 million people or 42.9 percent of all unemployed workers in the country.
Among the major worker groups, the unemployment rates for adult men and women was 7.7 percent each; 13.5 percent for blacks; and 10.5 percent for Hispanics.
At the same time a professional athlete by the name of Tim Thomas was making headlines all across the country for his decision not to accept an invitation from Obama to visit the White House with his team, the NHL’s Boston Bruins, because he didn’t care for the way things were going in America.
The Bruins had won hockey’s biggest prize - the Stanley Cup – in 2011 by beating the Vancouver Canucks four to three in a best of seven series.
Thomas – who some hockey experts argue is the greatest goalie in Bruins’ history – was the anchor of that team. He held Tampa Bay scoreless in game seven of their playoff match up to send the Bruins to the finals. He also blanked the Canucks in game seven to help bring home the championship hardware.
During the regular season he set an NHL record for save percentage and during the playoffs he was named Most Valuable Player for setting a postseason record with 798 saves
He could do no wrong - that is until he decided to skip the White House visit based on his political views and his opposition to Obama and his agenda.
Then he was nearly universally condemned by liberal leaning media outlets that declared in unison that regardless of who was in the White House or what an athlete personally believed, protesting the president with a no-show was disrespectful.
He became Public Enemy No. 1.
Thomas announced his decision via a post on Facebook which read: “I believe the Federal government has grown out of control, threatening the Rights, Liberties, and Property of the People.
“This is being done at the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial level. This is in direct opposition to the Constitution and the Founding Fathers vision for the Federal government.
“Because I believe this, today I exercised my right as a Free Citizen, and did not visit the White House. This was not about politics or party, as in my opinion both parties are responsible for the situation we are in as a country. This was about a choice I had to make as an INDIVIDUAL.
“This is the only public statement I will be making on this topic. TT”
In an opinion piece in Sports Illustrated on Jan. 24, 2012, noted NHL freelance writer Stu Hackel wrote that Thomas “…may think he’s protesting what he sees as some sort of government wrongdoing. But - whether he realizes it or not - he’s really being disrespectful to the people of the United States. That’s who he snubbed here.”
He went on to write that Thomas “decided to exploit a non-political event to expose his personal political views” and that he put himself above his team.
“Let’s look at what this event was really all about and whether it was the correct venue for him to air his views. It was a celebration of what the Bruins as a team accomplished last season.”
According to Hackel, “These visits to the White House are not political in nature, not in the slightest. They are this nation’s way of honoring and publicly congratulating the champions of a major sport.”
ESPN’s Joe McDonald wrote on Jan. 24, 2012 that Thomas’s White House snub wasn’t brave, it was just rude.
“…when the president of the United States invites you and all your teammates to the White House to honor your Stanley Cup championship, you go and represent the team.
On Monday, Thomas instead chose to represent himself.”
Susan Milligan, a senior writer for US News & World Report, under the headline, “Bruins goalie Tim Thomas’ public refusal of a White House invitation made him look like a jerk,” wrote in January of 2012 that It underscored a distressing trend in this country: “People have lost the ability to distinguish between speaking truth to power and just being a jerk.”
Midway through her column she added that Thomas’s “statement has all the characteristics of angry, random rants on the Internet.”
o
It was announced earlier this month by the US Labor Department that the unemployment rate in June 2019 was at 3.7 percent with six million people unemployed. The number of long-term unemployed individuals (those without a job 27 months or more) was at 1.4 million – or 23.7 percent of unemployed people in this country.
Among the major worker groups, the unemployment rates for adult men and women was 3.3 percent each; 6 percent for blacks; and 4.3 percent for Hispanics.
Things are looking pretty good for the American worker and the economy.
But you wouldn’t know any of that by reading the major newspapers in this country or by watching the mainstream media channels like NBC, CBS and ABC at the start of July.
What you probably do know is a professional athlete by the name of Megan Rapinoe had been making headlines all across the country for leading her team – the women’s U.S. Soccer team – to a World Cup Championship on July 7 and then following up that awesome performance on the field with a very public decision off the field to not accept an invitation from President Donald Trump to visit the White House with her team.
She didn’t release a press release or announce her intentions in a statement on television. Instead, she offered the following response to a passive-aggressive Trump invite via Twitter: “I’m not going to the f------ White House.”
The main stream media’s response to her vulgar declaration?
Nearly silent on the statement and nearly unanimously celebratory of the decision.
In the days that followed, Rapinoe was a guest on nearly every sports and entertainment talk show on television, was featured in hundreds of articles – many of which focused on her beef with Trump and putting her on a pedestal for her decision - and one presidential candidate even said he’d name her Secretary of State if elected in 2020.
For two weeks she was the toast of the town – making the most out of every second of her fifteen minutes of fame and the media, the pundits, the people who wield the pop culture power, loved every bit of it.
Of course, at the start of this week Trump went to war with four freshmen congresswomen and the fallout from that explosion basically buried the blue-haired soccer star, but not before the hypocrisy of the MSM could once again be exposed.
If, as the moniker for the Washington Post states, “Democracy Dies in Darkness,” then the media is pulling the shades.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.