I’m sure some readers – particularly those who disagree with anything I write – have been waiting for me to jump into the impeachment debate and offer my two cents.
For them, the fact that I haven’t broached the subject must mean I can’t defend the president so I’m avoiding the news all together.
I don’t need or particularly want to defend Donald Trump because I don’t think he did anything wrong in this particular situation.
However, I do have an opinion on the impeachment process itself: I think the whole thing is a complete joke, an attempted coup and a high jacking of the will of the people who voted Trump into office.
Know this: I’m not a Trump apologist. While I would argue that he’s been a very effective president, pushing his agenda forward and following up on his campaign promises, I certainly don’t agree with everything he does or says, some of his political positions, or how he says or does those things.
And I know for a fact his tax cuts will cost me a chunk of change this April and that angers me. So much for all that middle class help politicians – including Trump - claim to want to provide.
But I’m able to get past that anger and see this impeachment for what it is: A con game.
I feel like I’ve been watching a really bad example of professional wrestling where everyone knows it is fake, but they just choose to ignore it.
Further, I think the entire thing is about destroying what Donald Trump represents (a threat to the way things have always been) and about sending a message to the next political outsider who decides to run for office.
Don’t do it.
There’s just no meat to any of it. If you believe the bad Orange Man is the first President or political power player in Washington D.C. to use his or her office or money or influence to push around a foreign leader, you might be a bit of a naïve rube.
I’m willing to bet every president since George Washington has played the same exact game as Trump except this time it was done by a guy nobody wants in the White House because in their minds, he shouldn’t have been there in the first place.
The powers that be want him out. Now. They’ve wanted him gone since he somehow managed to beat the swampiest of the swamp people Hillary Clinton in 2016 and have made that very, very clear.
The idea that half of American voters can’t see that – or maybe refuse to believe it – is very disturbing.
The images of angry, crying, screaming, sometimes violent, reactions by those deemed in some circles as victims of Trump Derangement Syndrome, blows my mind. Rachel Maddow tells them the Orange Man is bad, and they start foaming at the mouth.
And again, I’ve written this statement numerous times – I’m not silly enough to believe this is strictly a left thing. It just so happens that the target calls himself a Republican. If you don’t believe the next Democrat president is in for a similar beating on Capitol Hill (probably worse) then you might as well get your rube card gold plated.
I’m actually surprised the Republicans haven’t turned on the Orange Man too. I keep waiting for the swerve - for that moment when the swamp dwellers on the right realize that this is their chance to sink the dreams of anymore political outsiders considering a run at the top spot and drop an RKO on them from out of nowhere.
I’m sure there are some that would love to pull the plug on Trump.
If I had to pick the most likely Senator to turn heel it would be Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. He has to be the real-life politician the writers of the Netflix series House of Cards were inspired by when they created Francis Underwood, U.S. Rep from South Carolina.
I could definitely see him making a move.
In the end this is a political circus filled with dark clowns bent on stealing the 2020 president election. Together with the mainstream media, the power players on the American left have declared war on half the country and we are watching the battles unfold live on 24-hour news networks.
It’s like a modern version of Game of Thrones complete with cliff hangers, shocking twists, back stabbings, shady characters, political maneuvers, long and boring middle acts and too much talking.
What it is missing are the dragons and the nudity – especially now that former California Congresswoman Katie Hill packed up her camera and went home.
So there you have it. That’s my take.
Politics 101.
Back in the 1990s, when Bill Clinton was impeached, I felt more or less the same way. Republicans tried to use impeachment to bury the Clinton and Democrats. While Bill wasn’t an outsider – he was in the way of those looking to gain power.
Political theater for all of us pawns on the great big chess board of Washington D.C. politics.
But as long as we keep re-electing swamp dwellers to the U.S. Congress, this is what we will get.
