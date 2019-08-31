Importance of Iowa caucuses overrated

Editor’s Note: “Their Way” is a regular Sunday column that captures the personal style of the many public officials and other personalities and events covered by former Mesabi Daily News Executive Editor Bill Hanna during his more than 40 years of newspaper reporting, writing and editing.
All political eyes are already on Iowa.
Why? Because some people have way too much time on their hands.
It’s a really weird flirtation between political candidates and Iowans. Come late August, in advance of a presidential election year, voters and candidates engage in a kind of awkward dosey-doe at the Iowa State Fair, which ran from Aug. 8-18. And the candidates all pretended they were having such a dancin’ good time.
Little secret: They did not.
They just felt they had no choice. After all, it’s presidential mating season.
But why Iowa?
It certainly doesn’t reflect the overall U.S. population. It’s about 90 percent white, quite a bit higher than the national average.
And for Democrats, who carry the banner of “diversity” in such a smug and self-serving way, they look rather two-faced salivating over a relatively handful of caucus votes — 56 out of 4,366 delegates — in near-white Iowa.
Yet, there they were stuffing their faces with foot-long hot dogs, pork chops on a stick, cheese curds, and all the other delicacies of a state fair; riding down the Giant Slide; getting photo ops with pigs, cows and fowl; and trying to win a stuffed animal — probably made in China — playing carnival games.
But former Newark, N.J., mayor, Cory Booker, who registers a couple percent in the field of a descending 20 or so Democratic candidates, was isolated when it came to most of the fair’s culinary delights.
He was true to his vegetarian/vegan beliefs. But “Vote for me Iowa. I hate pork,” just won’t cut it in the state where the economy is hog-dependent.
Booker, just like nearly all the Democratic candidates, appears to have little chance to win the party’s nomination.
Yet, he, too, followed the political pilgrimage to Iowa.
And all because Iowa’s Democratic political honchos in 1972 saw greenbacks in being the first state to cast the first votes that really counted in a presidential campaign. Republicans followed suit four years later.
It’s now about a political tradition of sorts. Four years ago, Democrats and their candidate field of about a dozen or so were paying proper homage to the Iowa State Fair — eating, playing games and riding rides.
Except, of course, Donald Trump. He sent a helicopter and gave rides to fairgoers. The Donald just doesn’t seem to be a state fair kind of guy.
So, does all this forced bonding by candidates with fairgoers have a real political impact? It’s doubtful, other than those who enjoyed riding in the Trump whirlybird. After all, he is now in the White House.
So, again, why Iowa?
It’s really about economic development more than anything else. The amount of political dollars spent in Iowa in search of a few delegates is staggering. Never has so much been generated and bet on a long shot chance for everyone of winning four years inside the White House.
We are about six months out from meaningful votes at the Iowa caucuses. And between now and then, candidates, their staff, and national media will flood the state heavier and longer than did the waters of the Mississippi River during spring flooding.
Every single Iowa community will, at some time, have their moment in the glare of TV cameras. Many Iowans will be asked their presidential preference.
It’s estimated that the many Democratic and Republican candidates will visit Iowa at least 2,500 times total during this long, long campaign.
That’s a lot of motel nights to be paid for; meals to be bought; everyday necessities to ring up at stores big and small; comfortable shoes to be purchased; snacks to be eaten as quick pick-me-ups during long days and nights; gas pumped into vehicles during the inevitable caravans from town to town; and plenty of credit card receipts for members of the media to be submitted on expense accounts.
While the overall economic impact to the state from the pre-caucus hoopla is difficult to measure, when out-of-the-ordinary sales flow to towns ranging from a few hundred to tens of thousands of dollars, those greenbacks are most welcome.
That’s what happens in Iowa every four years. So don’t expect any change in the title of “First to Vote” anytime soon.
Iowans will fight and fight hard to keep the status quo, no matter how foolish it may look to other states.
