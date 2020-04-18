Irish named MDHA Region 3 Director

Dale Irish is hoping he can take all the experience he has accumulated while hunting white tail deer for more than five decades in the woods of northern Minnesota and put that to good use as the new Region 3 Director for the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association (MDHA).
And at the same time get a few answers along the way to some questions he has about the state of the herd in Minnesota.
Irish, 66, of Mountain Iron, was appointed to that position recently and will now represent MDHA members from the Sturgeon River, Lake Vermilion, Arrowhead, Wilderness, Lake Superior and Carlton County chapters when it comes to time to discuss important issues with representatives of the state’s largest deer hunting lobbying organization.
The progression from hunter to MDHA Director happened fairly quickly, as Irish said he only just joined the Sturgeon River chapter of MDHA a few years back.
However, the fact that he ultimately landed his current role is probably no surprise to those around him, as Irish has been in the woods since he was a pre-teen.
“I starting deer hunting when I was 12-years-old with my father until he retired from hunting at 80 years young. We hunted in open ladder stands - no Mr. Heaters back then - and in some of Northern Minnesota last remaining white pine stands,” Irish said by email this week. “We harvested deer, but had to put in the time, sometimes enduring brutal conditions in an area that was labeled an unfit habitat for deer.”
Things changed quickly on Fourth of July weekend in 1999, when one of the most brutal summer storms in recent memory hit the area, packing winds up to 90 mph and traveling 1300 miles in 22 hours.
It was too much for the majestic pines Irish and his father once roamed each November and the blowdown that resulted ended one ear of hunting for the family while ushering in another.
Irish said he started party hunting with his in-laws at a shack they built south of Ray, Minn. and for several years they enjoyed the hunting traditions that include the camaraderie of family and visits from neighboring cabins.
“We watched our children grow up in the outdoors, learning Hunting skills and values. With the mild winters hunting was great, deer trails were packed down to the dirt and deer camp brought warmth, good food, BBQs, beer and of course a lot of B.S.,” Irish said. “It was always fun to sit outside around an open fire at night listening to Wolves howl in the distance and howl back to see if you could get an answer, truly a call of the wild. “
That howling, however, would soon lead to another “perfect storm,” as Irish calls it.
“Along with the high population of deer came a high population of Wolves. That gun shot and a gut pile after a successful hunt used to be a feast enjoyed by all, attracting chickadees, camp robbers, pine martin and overnight usually a fisher or fox but now the sound of a gunshot became a dinner bell to the wolves,” he said. “The food chain was now broken. Wolf encounters became closer to our shack, even a doe being chased tried to hide between our parked cars to seek refuge only to succumb to the pack a 100-yards away.”
Irish said that after a couple of harsh winters - the kind the deer herd would normally recover from - he started seeing fewer signs of rebounding and the deer population “went downhill.”
“Neighboring cabin owners soon were considered lucky if they had one deer hanging in camp by end of season. A trail camera observing a mineral block from the opening of grouse season through the end of deer season pictured only three deer,” Irish laments. “With the lack of a successful hunts members soon lost interest and our party came down to my son and me.
He added that many cabin owners, including himself, soon opted to hunt closer to home near urban areas where deer were still plentiful.
“It’s ironic that at one time the more remote and deeper into the wilderness a hunter would go (would) yield better hunting. Times have indeed changed. I still remember my last hunt there, I was sitting in the woods on a warm, beautiful, sunny day that that had a somewhat eerie calm to it. It revealed no sound whatsoever not even a chirp from a chickadee or a leaf on the ground disturbed,” Irish wrote. “It was now a silent forest, (a phrase) I now hear echoed from other hunters.”
The Irish family eventually let the lease expire – after 25 years – and said their goodbyes.
But that wasn’t the end for Irish, who decided to dig deeper into what was going on around his hunting shack and other places. He soon turned to the MDHA.
He started attending meetings with the Sturgeon River Chapter three years ago and quickly became involved in a number of things the chapter does each year including annual membership banquet, proceeds of which go toward educating the youth through Fork Horn Camps at the Laurentian Environmental Center each year.
That involvement led to his appointment to fill out a remaining one-year term as the Region 3 director.
“I look forward to working with other very dedicated hunters all sharing a passion of hunting and a concern for its future,” Irish said. “I have now returned to my original hunting grounds and have seen signs that the forest has started to heal itself. As to the predator/prey relationship, it still is suffering (and) in need of proper management.”
Besides being the Region 3 Director for the MDHA, Irish is also involved in a number of other outdoors related groups including the National Rifle Association, the Delta Waterfowl Association, and the All-Terrain Vehicle Association of Minnesota (he was a past director there as well).
He is also a Department of Natural Resources ATV Youth Safety Training Instructor.
Irish and his wife Kathie have lived in Mountain Iron for the past 40 years. They have a daughter, Richelle, and a son, Riley.
For more on the MDHA see www.mndeerhunters.com.
