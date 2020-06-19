If you’ve had enough of 2020 and have been looking for some hope – or at least a change of scenery - here is some potentially good news: A new study released this week offers up a theory that there might be life on other planets.
With any luck, we can find one of those planets and offer free rides to them via an Elon Musk built spaceship sooner rather than later.
Now whether you want to travel to another planet, or you’d rather send other people to the outskirts of the galaxy is a personal choice, but the bottom line is escape at some point could be possible.
Maybe.
University of Nottingham astrophysicist Christopher Concelice, one of the people involved in recent research related to this theory, told Forbes that there could be over 30 intelligent civilizations throughout the Milky Way galaxy.
“There should be at least a few dozen active civilizations in our galaxy under the assumption that it takes 5 billion years for intelligent life to form on other planets, as on Earth,” he said.
According to researchers this estimate assumes that intelligent life forms on other planets in a similar way as it does on Earth.
According to me: I’m not sure intelligent life has formed on this planet. All you need to do is go on Facebook and read the commentary from Earthlings who reside on the Iron Range alert type pages for proof of that.
I definitely need to see some more evidence right here on our lovely planet before I go around boasting with any confidence that we are “intelligent.” Maybe a study or a model from Dr. Anthony Fauci would be in order.
So how did researchers come up with this theory?
Study lead author Tom Westby, also of the University of Nottingham, explained it like this: “The classic method for estimating the number of intelligent civilizations relies on making guesses of values relating to life, whereby opinions about such matters vary quite substantially. Our new study simplifies these assumptions using new data,” Westby said, “giving us a solid estimate of the number of civilizations in our galaxy.”
I don’t know what any of that means, but it is big if true.
Based on this report alone the next James Tiberius Kirk is looking up at the stars from his backyard in Iowa right this very moment and dreaming of exploring all of those potential life forms and wondering just how many of those aliens are single.
Unfortunately for him and Spock, this news comes with an asterisk: The research says any civilizations would be about 17,000 light years away, on average, making finding and speaking with them practically impossible with our current level of technology since a light-year is roughly 6 trillion miles.
That’s a long ride and I’m not sure there is any cell service in space so I’d have to believe that most attention seeking Americans would be hesitant to get on board with a trip to some alien planet without the ability to their thoughts at random strangers on Twitter every two and a half minutes.
Even if we could still Tweet on the way – if somehow Elon is able to send us on a spaceship with built in WIFI - the connection speed would probably be pretty poor.
We are talking dial up, America Online style service.
It’s hard enough to solve the world’s problems in 140 characters or less but doing it via spaceship dial up and waiting more than 30 seconds to let the world know exactly how we feel about Tucker Carlson would be almost too much to bear.
I’d rather stay here and hide from Coronavirus forever than lose my God given right to virtually virtue signal at the drop of a dime or get my enemies canceled for wearing the wrong clothing.
Besides, it’s possible that the people we’d meet on other planets are actually worse than the people we are surrounded by right here on Earth.
Even the late renowned physicist Stephen Hawking, who said for years that he believed there was intelligent life out there, warned against the idea of being too excited should someone answer back to a signal we’ve beamed into the final frontier.
“We should be wary of answering back,” he once said. “Meeting an advanced civilization could be like Native Americans encountering Columbus — that didn’t turn out so well.”
Perhaps more unsettling than the thought of an Independence Day type brain eating alien ransacking our world, is the idea that, as Hawking added, by running into intelligent life in the cosmos, humans would be forced to accept the fact that they aren’t as important as they think they are.
“It would force us to change,” he said. “We would have to give up the idea that we are unique and start acting with more compassion and humility.”
There might be a better chance of finding life on other planets than that happening.
