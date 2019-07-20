Local MDHA chapter set for annual banquet in new location

Word on the street is that this year the Sturgeon River Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunter’s Association will be holding their yearly banquet in a new location: The Mountain Iron Community Center.
The 29th annual version of the event, which will take place on Sept. 14, had been held at the Buhl Curling Club for many years so when I got my invitation (and request for ticket purchase) in the mail, I was a bit surprised.
Nevertheless, regardless of where it is at, there is no question that the event raises a lot of money for the popular chapter and most of that money is put right back into various deer hunting related projects.
About 350 people attend the annual banquet each year. This year is will open with a social hour from 3 to 5 p.m. which will be followed by dinner and the program. The event also features a bunch of raffles – everything from guns to tents to chainsaws and everything in-between.
Young deer hunters – known in MDHA world as Forkhorns – also have opportunities to win hunting rifles just by attending and helping out during the event.
Cost for members for entry is $25 per person before Aug. 31 and $30 after that. There won’t be any tickets sold at the door.
The MDHA has been around for a long time and is mostly made up of volunteers with a common mission – to raise money for Minnesota wildlife related projects and to help guide legislative action in St. Paul when it comes to outdoors related legislation.
Besides raising money through the annual banquet, members work year-round to raise funds for a variety of different things including youth education, local archery team sponsorships, and to send young hunters to such things as Forkhorn Camp (where they can get their firearms safety certification) and habitat projects aimed at improving deer hunting in the state.
It’s a lot of work and like many other clubs in rural areas there are only so many volunteers to go around. Many of the MDHA chapters in the state are in need of new – particularly younger – members to step up and take on some of the traditional projects.
The Sturgeon River Chapter is no exception and they are not only looking for new members, they have also put a call out to current members that they could use a hand planning and executing this year’s banquet.
They will be meeting (July 22), Aug. 12, 19 and 26, and Sept. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Kinney Public Library, if anyone is interested in stepping in and lending a hand.
Or maybe you just want to join the MDHA (the cost for an adult is $35 per year) or want to find out what the group is all about – another reason to attend one of the upcoming regular meetings.
For more information on the MDHA you can visit the group’s website at mndeerhunters.com. For more information on the Sturgeon River Chapter you can contact Doug Kolstad at 218-741-3925 or Greg Baty at 218-741-3710.
o
It was announced this week that ATV enthusiasts can now travel back and forth to Gilbert across the Virginia Highway 53 Bridge thanks to a lot of hard work by the Quad Cities ATV Club.
Formed just a few years back by a small but dedicated group of ATVers, this club is growing by leaps and bounds and getting things done.
Club members were rightfully excited and proud to announce the opening but were quick to thank some of their partners from the City of Virginia, RGGS Land & Minerals and the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board – which approved a $166,900 grant at the start of the year out of the Trails Fund to help complete the project.
The bridge ultimately connects Virginia with the Iron Range OHV State Recreation Area in Gilbert and is just one of the projects the club has been working toward over the past year or so.
Members announced via newsletter earlier this year that they drafted a resolution to the All-Terrain Vehicle Association of Minnesota (the leading ATV lobbying organization in St. Paul at the legislation level) at the annual meeting to leverage $1.9 million for the next two years for several local projects including:
•Opening seven miles of trail north of Virginia to the Britt area utilizing improvements to existing trails and also legal county roads.
•Creating 10 miles of trail to connect Gilbert to Giants Ridge.
•Creating two miles of trail from the Pfeifer Lake Road to County Road 361.
The request included construction, trail improvements, and labor. According to the club newsletter, the monies will come from the MN ATV Dedicated Fund, which is generated through gas taxes and ATV registration fees.
The work would connect Quad Cities Club trails to other local club trails like the Prospector Loop ATV Club in Ely, the Voyageur Club in the Crane Lake, Cook and Orr areas, and the Northern Traxx trail near Chisholm.
And this spring the State Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz approved $950,000 the first year and $950,000 the second year from the ATV vehicle account fund for grants to St. Louis County for the Quad Cities ATV Club trail construction program for planning, design, environmental permitting, right-of-way acquisition and construction of up to 24 miles of trail connecting Mountain Iron, Virginia, Eveleth, Gilbert, Hibbing and Chisholm to the Laurentian Divide, County Road 303, the Taconite State Trail and Biwabik and from Pfeiffer Lake Forest Road to Country Road 361.
Remember: The trail over the bridge is a shared trail with walkers and bikers and others so please ride responsibly.
For more information about the Quad Cities ATV Club – or to join and get involved – see quadcitiesatv.com on the Internet. Or better yet attend a meeting (they are open to anyone). The group meets at 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month upstairs at the Sawmill Saloon & Restaurant in Mountain Iron.
The next meeting is Aug. 7.
