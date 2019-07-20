I successfully didn’t cry at book club! Don’t get me wrong, I wanted to but I looked straight into the restaurant's ceiling fan and Mother Nature dried the tears right out of my eyeballs. Thanks, Ma!
Then, in the car back to work, I heard on NPR that there is a shortage of dry-eye medicine…
“Leah is really feeling the drags of motherhood,” said one bookies at Thursday’s lunch gathering. One of my most avid readers, she had seen my Wednesday column about feeling burnt out.
“What always makes me feel better is hearing other people’s worse stories!” She comically flipped her hair and proceeded to tell a story of when her children were teens and a lovely local law enforcement officer informed her one child was snapping hood ornaments off of vehicles during mass.
“I don’t think your kids were involved,” she said pointing to friends on either side of her, “that time.”
“The best are when the truth finally comes out when they are 42!” said the woman next to her. “I swore up and down to those neighbors that my son didn’t steal that sign then look what I found out 30 years later! I can’t even apologize as half of the neighbors are now dead.”
Giggles and nods. I was just told last week that lying is boundary testing and normal teen behavior.
“I told him not to have a party while we were gone!” said another bookie across the table. She was telling a story of finding a hole a wall. “I think your sons were there for that one!”
OK, I was feeling a little better.
“Let me tell you an adopted mom story,” whispered the avid reader next to me. “I told her to wear that dress and she said, ‘You’re not my real mom!’ I told her, ‘I’m the mom here right now.’ We had her since before her umbilical cord was healed!”
I then topped that story with my tween’s latest “You’re not my mom!” (This was joyously negated five minutes later by her brother saying, “Get ready. I’m going to say it! I love you, Mom!”)
Hearing these horrible stories was exactly what I needed.
And to think, I tried letting my editor talk me out of this month’s book club! He acquiesced saying, “You need to see some people who like you.”
Fact.
I was one of the last to arrive and from a distance saw the table filled with the lovely Chapters and Chat ladies.
The comforting joy of seeing old friends before they see you filled my chest.
So, as they took turns one-upping each other with stories of terror and mayhem, I wouldn’t let myself cry.
I was overwhelmed with the realization that this is normal and I am not alone.
Instead, I laughed. Because, really, what else can a mother do?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.