Mesabi Outdoor Adventures showing steady growth

Officials from the local group, Mesabi Outdoor Adventures, have announced a fundraising campaign to expand the opportunities the club is providing to area enthusiasts, and if they meet their financial goal – raising $3,000 by Dec. 15 - they could double the intake thanks to an anonymous donor.
According to the man that started the program – Virginia resident Bret Alexander – the group wants to secure the funds to purchase canoes, kayaks, paddles and life jackets for participants to use during events. The donation (of $2,500), if secured, will go toward the purchase of a 5x8 enclosed trailer with a rack to transport the gear.
“This will allow us to increase participation and community engagement by enabling us to invite people without gear, Alexander said.
Alexander is using the crowdsourcing site Indiegogo to host the fundraiser. Information can be found at https://igg.me/at/moa or on the group’s web site at www.mesabioutdooradventures.org.
About a year-and-a-half ago, Alexander decided to take to social media in an attempt to bring together people who shared his passion for non-motorized outdoors activities around the Iron Range and northern Minnesota.
The result was the creation of a group called Mesabi Outdoor Adventures (MOA), which hosts any number of outdoors related activities – from various back woods bike rides, to night paddling trips, camping trips, wilderness first aid weekends at Laurentian Environmental Center, and more.
Alexander, who moved to the area about six years with his wife Sara Softich, said he wanted to “connect Iron Range Communities by engaging people of all skill levels and abilities in outdoor recreation activities to promote health, education, conservation, personal growth, and fun.”
Since then the program has grown slowly but steadily, he said.
“We are engaging more people over time. We averaged three outings per month with an average six people per outing for the last year but are now averaging four outings per month and our goal is to average 10 people per outing,” Alexander said. “It can be hit or miss with participation, sometimes we have just a few and other times 15 to 30 people show up.”
It’s been a busy few months for MOA, as several changes (new web site, redesigned logo and updated marketing materials) have happened alongside some expansion and some new partnerships.
Alexander said the group has been able to do a lot more this past year due to the work of two crucial volunteers, Floyd Luomanen of Virginia and Josh Peterson, who lives near Biwabik.
Luomanen led weekly rides from Olcott Park in Virginia all spring summer and fall and also hosted a handful of other rides all over the Iron Range and surrounding area.
“His ability to seek out interesting places and map out great routes on gravel and pavement has really improved the quality of programming MOA provides,” he said.
Peterson also helped to significantly improved the kind of bike outings MOA does.
“One to three times a month he and his wife Mariah led family-oriented rides from The Hive Coffee and Bake House in Aurora,” Alexander added.
At the same time, after attending a Blandin Community Leadership Training earlier this year, MOA officials had an opportunity to apply for a development grant to help get the word out to more people.
They also secured some development grants from Essentia Health in Virginia.
“Between the two grants, we were able to redesign all or our marketing materials, create posters, rack cards, a new website, t-shirts, stickers, and (get) GoPro equipment to create videos of our experiences for marketing and translating the experiences more effectively online,” Alexander said. “This was an all an attempt to get beyond Facebook and meet one of our program goals to make the program more visible to community members. Grant money enabled MOA to purchase gear that would allow us to invite beginners to events and increase participation.”
The group also now has two fat bikes, two multi surface bikes, helmets, first aid kits, bike tools, headlamp, and six pairs of snowshoes and trekking poles.
And they have formed some impressive partnerships along the way.
“(They) have been mostly collaborative efforts with other entities for the sake of creating more dynamic programming and sharing resources to create something unique. Often we piggyback on something that is already happening, making it less work to roll out new kinds of programming,” Alexander said.
For example, this spring MOA worked with Connie Larson and “OM on The Range Yoga” to offer a bike ride and Yoga experience.
“Connie had already scheduled a yoga class at the Olcott Greenhouse in Virginia and we simply attached a bike ride that would start and end at the green house with enough time to put bikes away and get ready to do yoga,” he said. “People were encouraged to do just yoga or just the bike ride or both if they wanted.”
Mesabi Outdoors Adventures has also collaborated with The Laurentian Environmental Center, Camp Chicagami, Boomtown Brewery, The Hive Coffee and Bakehouse, and others.
The most heavily attended events, so far, have been the monthly moonlight outings that take place all year and have included, hiking snowshoeing, and paddling. Those draw anywhere from 15 to 20 people on average but have reached 30 and above at times.
One event attracted 72 people.
“Our goals and focus pertain to people living on the Iron Range and most of our programming utilizes recreation areas on The Iron Range too. Most participants have come from the Range however we have had people come from Duluth, Cloquet and Moose Lake and elsewhere to attend some of our outings,” Alexander said. “We often draw people from a variety of places on the range and its awesome to see people coming from Hibbing and Cook to attend hikes and rides in Hoyt Lakes and Aurora. You just never know how far people will drive to come out and spend time outside with new friends.”
The next MOA moonlight event will take place at Carry Lake in Hibbing at 7 p.m. Friday Dec. 13. Details can be found on the group website or at www.facebook.com/mesabioutdooradventures.
