Minnesota’s special teams drama is getting tiresome

It would be nice if just once the Minnesota Vikings didn’t have any uncertainty on special teams going into the regular season.
Right now there might be more question marks than ever.
Dan Bailey hasn’t had a good training camp, an indication that the struggles he has had the last two seaons might just be what you can expect out of him now at age 31.
The coaching staff was sufficiently worried about Bailey and punter Matt Wile that they invested yet another draft pick to bring in multi-talented Kaare Vedvik from Baltimore. Maybe they figured they’d have better luck in Minnesota with a Norwegian?
What is Vedvik, though? Is he a kicker? Is a punter? Both? With the season opener looming on Sept. 8, head coach Mike Zimmer and his staff don’t have those answers right now. And that’s a little scary for fans of the team.
I can’t imagine Vedvik, who is still essentially a rookie, handling both the kicking and punting duties. The last time it was attempted was in 2006, and the short-lived experiment didn’t go well for Atlanta punter Michael Koenen.
That means Vedvik will likely replace either Bailey or Wile. So why has Bailey been used as a holder on kicks in practice? If Wile can’t do it because of his injured finger why wouldn’t you give that work to someone more likely to make the roster?
Minnesota will also have a new long snapper after Zimmer and his new special teams coach Marwan Maalouf opted to go with rookie Austin Cutting over veteran Kevin McDermott. This one wasn’t a big surprise; teams don’t keep two long snappers and they usually opt for the younger, cheaper player.
Still, that’s another new piece. New kicker and/or a new punter, maybe a new holder, and a new long snapper? Prepare yourselves for some more potential white knuckle moments.
It’s hard not to wonder where things might be today if Zimmer hadn’t given up on Daniel Carlson after his awful game against Green Bay early last season. At the time I agreed with the move to Bailey; the Vikings couldn’t let a rookie kicker derail a season with such high expectations.
Well, in the end Carlson was better than Bailey. After hitting just one of four kicks in Minnesota, Carlson moved on to Oakland and hit 16 of his last 17 field goal attempts, and all of his point after attempts. It was most likely a failure in Minnesota’s coaching, and that starts with Zimmer.
It’s possible the Vikings kicking and punting units become a well-oiled machine in the next few weeks. If that doesn’t happen, Zimmer will have a hard time explaining another rocky season on special teams.
