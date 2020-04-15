While the sporting world has nearly been shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been no shortage of sports news in the past few days.
One of the highlights came out Saturday when Mesabi Range College announced the hiring of Tamara Moore as its new men’s head basketball coach. She is now the first woman to be the head coach of a men’s college basketball team in the country.
Moore, now 40, excelled at Minneapolis North before becoming a top point guard for the Wisconsin Badgers. She went on to play in the WNBA for six seasons and also overseas.
While her resume is extensive, one of the most intriguing items on it is her time coaching men’s semi-pro basketball teams in the Twin Cities.
That should serve her well when she gets to Virginia to lead the Norsemen for the 2020-2021 season.
After starting and head coaching the TC Elite men’s team in 2016, she was named executive of the year as her squad performed at a high level. In addition, she was involved in launching the Official Basketball Association, which has 35 men’s teams nationally right now.
That is just one more reason to be excited about her hiring by Mesabi Range College, where she will also be the head softball coach.
The former Minneapolis Edison head girls’ basketball coach and former Minneapolis North player also has great connections to Twin Cities talent, which will most likely benefit the Norse, who went 6-19 last season.
Moore’s hiring is considered historic, but the new coach intends to keep the focus on the team — and taking them to the next level.
o
With the NFL draft only one week away, reports surfaced Wednesday that the Vikings could be in talks with Cleveland to acquire star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Fans seem to be split on the unconfirmed deal that would have Minnesota giving up 2nd and 5th round picks.
I would encourage Vikings executives to try and get Beckham, even though drama always seems to follow him around. Minnesota needs another wideout after the Stefon Diggs trade and the draft is never a sure thing — can you say Laquon Treadwell.
If Beckham isn’t acquired, I will beg the Vikings to get some offensive linemen! How long has that been a need? How long has that been ignored? Please don’t make Viking fans go through that again.
o
A shocking development also surfaced in NASCAR last weekend — during a live-streamed virtual race of all things.
Kyle Larson uttered an N-word slur during the virtual race and was quickly suspended without pay by car owner Chip Ganassi.
That was followed by his firing after sponsor after sponsor — paying millions to put their names on his stock car — pulled their support.
Larson apologized, but the elite NASCAR driver’s mistake will cost him a reported eight figures.
The lesson will be an expensive one for Larson, but athletes, celebrities and anyone else has to figure out that racial slurs simply aren’t acceptable — even when the microphones are supposedly turned off.
