Growing up in North Dakota, dad would randomly ask us trick questions as a form of entertainment.
“What do you do if you get stuck in the ditch,” he might ask on a hot summer’s day.
“I bet if I walked straight I would come to a farm or a car would stop,” said one sibling.
“Wrong! You never leave the vehicle!” As we learned, no matter the season, no matter where you were, leaving the vehicle would result in your death. Being that eight months of the year is winter, the goal was to drill snow safety into our brains.
It’s that time of year. It is bitter cold and you want to do what you can to hunker down. But you need to run to Duluth and the Cities for this appointment and that.
Be safe instead of sorry and make sure your winter survival kit is packed, just in case you need to hunker down while you wait in the ditch! Never leave your vehicle!
Items for the ideal survival kit:
• A full tank of gas. Don’t let your tank get below half incase you get stuck and need to run the engine for heat.
• Extra warm weather gear such as: gloves, hats, boots and a blanket.
• Flashlight with batteries and/or candle with matches
• Snacks, water
• First-aid kit
• Jumper cables
• Road flares
• Tire chains, cat litter, shovel to help get traction.
• Ice scraper
• Cell phone charger or energy pack
• Entertainment: cards, book
• Rosary (for you fellow Catholics)
Have you ever seen the romantic comedy “New in Town?” It stars Renée Zellweger and is set in New Ulm, Minn. Thinking of snow kits brings it to mind.
Basically it is about a city woman in a small town. At one point, Zellweger’s character is driving in a blizzard and swerves into a snowbank instead of hitting a cow. (I can hear my dad yelling, “Hit the deer not the ditch!”)
Stuck, the light colored car blends in with the snow on the deserted road; the cow has walked away. (My dad has a saying about white vehicles. “Don’t get them. You won’t be seen in the snow.”)
Zellweger takes a red nightie out of her suitcase and ties it to the radio antenna. This bright spot eventually catches the attention of a passing driver and saves her life.
If you don’t have a red nightie, or would rather use it other places than your survival kit, consider putting red bandana or flag on our list.
Wow, my dad has a lot to say about snow. But it all serves a purpose and now I find myself repeating his words (and refusing to purchase a white vehicle).
Now that I have turned into my father, I ask my children the same trick questions. “What do you do if the vehicle gets stuck in a snowbank?” Before they can answer, I raise my voice and say, “Stay in the vehicle!”
I can only hope I can scare this sense into my kids the way my dad did to me! And I pray that none of us will ever need to use it. But if something happens, I want that response ringing in their ears.
I am checking on our winter survival kits. Do you need to check on yours?
