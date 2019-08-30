As a parent whose children participate in high school sports – and as the coach of a high school team – I can tell you the most tedious part of the entire process is fundraising.
Working the concession stand is a close second.
But at a time when school districts are pinching pennies, and equipment and tournament fees continue to rise, there is little choice but to have the players (and parents) raise money to help fund the programs through sales of various items or by selling raffle tickets.
Over the years I’ve seen student athletes hock everything from bleacher seat cushions to popcorn to a chance to win a car by throwing a football threw an open window.
Some things, like pizza and pastries, sell themselves. Other things leave grandparents shelling out cash for stuff they don’t want or need.
And some things should probably never be associated with a school related fundraiser — like raffling off a gun to support elementary cheerleading.
But that is exactly what Robert Wooten, the president of the New Richmond, Ohio, Junior Lions Football and Cheer program, is doing this year.
In fact, he’s done a similar raffle the past few years and apparently raised a lot of money in the process.
This month about 150 elementary students in his program, ranging from ages five to 12, were asked to sell raffle tickets where second prize is an AM-15 rifle.
First prize is a gift basket — contents to be determined.
Maybe some ammo?
An AM-15 is a relatively inexpensive 5.56 NATO chambered semi-automatic rifle that looks similar to an AR-15.
The AM stands for Anderson Manufacturing.
The drawing is Sept. 3 and each kid was required to sell five tickets for the basket and five tickets for the rifle for $10 each. If someone didn’t want to participate, parents could pay a $100 opt-out fee.
The decision to raffle off a rifle was made before a 24-year-old gunman wielding an AR-15 and a 100-round drum magazine killed nine people and wounded another 27 up the road in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 4, but that doesn’t mean Wooten couldn’t have gone a different route if for no other reason than out of respect to those who were killed and their family members.
I’m not opposed to the idea of raffling off guns to raise money. Outdoors groups like the Minnesota Deer Hunter’s Association (MDHA) do it all the time. They raise a ton of cash that way, most of which is invested into outdoors related opportunities for youth hunters.
For example, local MDHA clubs have annual banquets where hundreds of people enter drawings for every type of firearm under the sun – from shotguns, to .22 caliber rifles, to scary black .223’s.
They even have drawings for the kids that attend the banquet.
Of course, every winner has to pass a background check to take possession of said firearms. A parent has to claim any gun won by a kid.
So, despite any claims from anti-gunners or Corey Booker that a gun raffle is some sort of magical loophole to get weapons of mass destruction into the hands of psychotic white red necks, one can see that it is all legit.
That being said, there is a time and place for everything.
At least one parent from New Richmond questioned the idea of a 7-year-old selling a ticket for a semi-automatic rifle and not selling something sweet like a brownie and took to social media to let it be known she was upset.
The media quickly caught wind of it and converged.
“This is absurd, you’re having elementary school kids sell your AR-15,” Heather Clinton complained. “Why? I highly doubt that something would happen with the gun but say it did. Say one of the kids in the high school got a hold of it — got the AR-15 or AM-15 - and shot up a school with it, and I’m the one that sold the raffle ticket to his dad?”
While her logic is a little extreme (it’s like saying you should feel responsible if you sell a raffle ticket for a car to a person who wins the car then runs someone over), the general gist of her argument is sound: There’s really no reason to potentially traumatize an already jittering society by sending elementary school children into the neighborhood selling guns.
Wooten said the AM-15 raffle is an easy sell and the tickets are a “hot item.”
“We are compassionate [on] where people may be on the gun issue,” Wooten reasoned. “This was not a way for us to promote gun violence or incite violence. We are going to reevaluate this next year.”
What Wooten fails to realize is that this isn’t about gun issues, it’s about empathy and common sense. Perhaps he should have reevaluated his decision a little sooner.
