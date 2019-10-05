Pleasant memories of Govie

Govie Olson's name is on the wall of the third-floor dining room in the Virginia hospital's convalescent center. A fitting tribute it has been for many years -- "Govie's Diner."
Floyd B. Olson of Gilbert died September 24. He bore the nickname Govie because of Governor Floyd B. Olson, who became Minnesota's governor the same year Govie was born. Govie was 88.
And a good man he was. Govie had visited his mother each day when she was in the nursing home at the hospital. He would come by at lunch and dinner time, and after she died, he still came to serve in the dining room, a tradition he kept up for many, many years. When my own mother spent the last year of her life there, I would stop by at suppertime, and I'd watch Govie about his labor of love -- and always pausing to visit with the residents. His wife Betty had told me there was a time when he'd served at both the noon and evening meals, and he loved it so. In the past few years, health issues came, and sadly, Govie was no longer able to make his daily visits.
For many years of 3rd of July parades Govie drove a convertible transporting the grand marshal, and Govie dressed as Uncle Sam and he and Betty would decorate their convertible with patriotic red, white and blue trimmings. His voice was ever-friendly, whenever he stopped to chat in the post office.
Several years back Govie would put thousands of Christmas lights on the house he and Betty shared on Minnesota Avenue. The tiny sparkling bulbs would cover the exterior walls to the roof's peak, and many evenings during the holiday season I would drive by to look at the display... it was like a giant gingerbread house.
What I shall remember most vividly about Govie is watching him and Betty as they glided across the dance floor. Both would be impeccably attired, Govie in white shirt and vest, sport coat and dress slacks and Betty in a stylish dress and footwear and her hair in its signature style.
Betty and I had a telephone visit a short while back. We exchanged pleasantries, and I inquired as to Govie's health. It won't be long, she said quietly, her voice breaking as she spoke. She had visited him each day at the health care facility. Dementia was taking the Govie she knew, as it sadly does for the loved ones of so many people. As she watched Govie slipping away, her strong faith in God was helping keep her strong. And the fond memories of days gone by with Govie.
