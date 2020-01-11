Policy for skipping NHL All-Star Game doesn’t make much sense

The NHL can suspend players for choosing to not participate in the league’s annual All-Star weekend.
I did not know this until I read that Alex Ovechkin is planning to skip the festivities for the second year in a row.
“It’s a hard decision, but I have to listen to my body,” said the Washington Capitals superstar. “I have to get ready for the second half of the year. I have to be healthy and focus on different things.”
He’s not the first to opt out, of course. Other NHL players like Sidney Crosby and Jonathan Toews have done it and were punished accordingly. Last year Ovechkin was hit with a one-game suspension. Toews was too, in 2016, even though he stayed away from All-Star weekend because of illness.
So you punish a guy for skipping a game that doesn’t mean anything by forcing him to miss a game that does. Doesn’t make much sense, does it? Granted, it’s a long season and the players are probably not too bothered by sitting out another game.
It puts the NHL in a tough spot, though. Deputy commissioner Bill Daly said on the “ESPN on Ice” podcast recently that player participation in All-Star weekend is becoming a concern for the league.
It’s an issue all the major professional leagues are facing to some extent.
The NFL’s all-star game, the Pro Bowl, is seen as an afterthought because it’s shoehorned into the calendar between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl. Players participating in the Super Bowl opt out of the Pro Bowl for obvious reasons.
NBA all-stars will play in the all-star game itself but pass on participating in other events like the Slam Dunk contest. Last year’s slam dunk champion was Hamidou Diallo. Who? Exactly.
Major League Baseball, same thing. The all-stars will participate in the game but skip the week’s other big event, the Home Run Derby.
You can’t blame these guys for choosing not to take part in meaningless competition. One wrong step or one awkward fall could jeopardize their futures, and for what?
Given the choice I think NHL fans would much rather see “Ovie” on the ice in the Stanley Cup playoffs than trying to avoid injury in an exhibition game.
Player participation isn’t a new problem for the leagues, I guess, but it’s one that persists. I can see a day down the road where they scrap the all-star games altogether and make it up to the fans in some other, more meaningful way.
Mike Hautamaki can be reached at hauts81@hotmail.com.
