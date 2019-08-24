Poor food availability could mean successful 2019 bear hunt

The story heading into the 2018 bear hunting season was hunters were going to have to work to fill tags because the woods and fields of northern Minnesota were filled with lots of the things bears like to eat including berries, nuts and clover.
This year – as many who have watched the numerous news reports throughout the summer about nuisance bears may already know – natural food sources have been hard to come by.
What that means for hunters set to hit the woods Sept. 1 is the hunting might be a little easier than last fall.
According to Tom Rusch, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Manager for the Tower area, “poor natural food availability will increase bear visits to hunter’s baits and increase hunter success.”
While success isn’t exactly that simple, history shows that these types of conditions favor hunters.
Wildlife officials in the Tower area are reporting natural bear food production is below average in 2019.
“Raspberries and blueberries were most plentiful, but average at best across the work area. All other bear foods - choke cherries, Juneberry, sarsaparilla - had poor production across the area. Killing frosts were not wide-spread,” Rusch said. “The three primary fall bear foods, hazel-nuts, dogwoods and acorns, (along with) hunter numbers drive the bear harvest.”
Poor fall food availability increases harvest of adult breeding age females dramatically, he added.
Other bear foods, such as cranberries, plums, rose hips, mountain ash, and hawthorn, are also below average in 2019. Clover was excellent with frequent precipitation throughout early summer, but July and August were drier, Rusch said.
“Hunter success is directly related to natural food. Success rates have averaged above 45 percent for past four years. It historically has varied from 20 to 40 percent. The DNR predicts 1900-2000 bears will be harvested in 2019,” Rusch said.
Statewide, the DNR estimates there are 12,000 to 15,000 bears and they are managing this year’s hunt to increase that number. The bear population is still rebounding, Rusch said, and permit numbers are remaining low to promote population growth.
He added that one thing hampering reproduction is there are a high number of female bears harvested each year.
Statewide, the DNR increased the number of permits given out by 50 to 3,400. Locally, permit numbers remained the same.
Last year hunters harvested 498 bears locally and 1,756 statewide. That was a 41 percent success rate. In 2016 and 2017 the hunter success statewide was 50 percent.
The 2019 season ends Oct. 13.
Grouse hunters asked to help collect samples for West Nile virus study
The Minnesota DNR is asking ruffed grouse hunters in northern Minnesota to voluntarily submit samples for a West Nile virus research project that the DNR is conducting.
Researchers will test hunter-harvested birds for exposure and active infections of the disease.
“We want to learn more about West Nile virus in ruffed grouse, because of concerns that it might be impacting the production of young birds, which make up a large portion of what hunters see in the fall,” said Charlotte Roy, grouse project leader with the Minnesota DNR.
The grouse season opens on Sept. 14 and runs through the end of the year.
The adult grouse population has been cycling around a stable 10-year average.
Minnesota is collaborating on this project with researchers in Wisconsin and Michigan.
This is the second year of the study and results from the first year are expected from the lab early this fall. The research is partially funded by the Ruffed Grouse Society and the Game and Fish Fund.
“Thank you to all our volunteers and hunters who help us collect these samples. Participation from hunters is critical to the success of the project,” Roy said.
West Nile virus has been present in Minnesota since the early 2000s, and cases have been found in wild birds, people and other mammals. Birds vary in vulnerability to the virus. Some bird species recover quickly and become tolerant to the virus while others, such as blue jays and crows, suffer higher rates of mortality.
A study in Pennsylvania indicated the virus could impact ruffed grouse populations when combined with habitat stresses.
West Nile virus is carried by infected mosquitoes. Not all people or animals bitten by an infected mosquito will contract West Nile virus. There have been no documented cases of people contracting West Nile virus from consuming properly cooked meat.
Hunters who would like to assist with the project will need to collect blood on filter paper strips within 30 minutes of harvest. They will also be asked to provide the birds’ hearts and few feathers for sex and age determination.
Collection kits will be available for pickup at DNR area wildlife offices within ruffed grouse range after Labor Day on a first-come first-serve basis, and also at the regional DNR headquarters in Bemidji and Grand Rapids.
Contact information for wildlife offices is available at mndnr.gov/areas/wildlife and hunters are encouraged to call before stopping. Information can also be found in the Hunting Regulations Book.
This year, the Ruffed Grouse Society is offering a shotgun and Pineridge Grouse Camp is offering a guided hunt as prizes in a drawing for participating hunters that submit samples correctly.
Hunters are also participating in sample collection at the Ruffed Grouse Society National Hunt in October, Pineridge Grouse Camp, Bowen Lodge, Hoot-N-Holler, and the Akeley Grouse Hunt. Private hunting guides and wildlife students at participating colleges will also contribute to reaching the desired sample size of 400 birds.
Return postage and complete instructions are included in the kits. Samples also can be dropped off at Pineridge Grouse Camp near Remer.
More information about ruffed grouse management can be found on the DNR website.
Questions about the West Nile virus study can be directed to Charlotte Roy at 218-328-8876 or charlotte.roy@state.mn.us.
