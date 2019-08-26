This is the story of a woman named Grace Fransen Ragle and of the people who loved her.
They gathered in the social hall at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Palo last Wednesday afternoon to visit with friends and to honor the memory of Grace, who died in late July at age 96.
There were pictures of Grace and her late husband Shorty and her late son Garry and of her twin daughters Christy and Cecilia and of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and mementoes of her life and of her service to her country. Grace was a proud Navy veteran of World War II.
Many members of St. Mark's Lutheran turned out to say goodbye. The gathering had been organized by Linda Scheuring and Sylvia Maki and a fine gathering it was. We sat at the big round dining tables and a fair amount of gabbing was going on. Grace would have loved it.
She'd have had witticisms to offer, for she always wore a sly smile as if she was up to something. She had that adventurous spirit her whole life.
Her daughter Christy told me how her mother, a North Dakota girl, had met Shorty, an Illinois guy, in the Kimball Bar in Hazelton, N.D., and the rest is history.
A microphone was passed around the room, and people talked of their memories of Grace and how she had been such a part of life at the church.
A life of 96 years, there are lots of stories to tell. Linda Scheuring told of the path through the woods between her home and Grace's and how the two of them would get together for coffee.
It was indeed a pleasant afternoon, complete with snacks and homemade cake.
Thank-yous go out to Linda and Sylvia, to the lady who played the keyboard and the lady who led us in singing "The Navy Hymn," a favorite of veteran Grace, to all the fine people of the St.Mark's congregation.
A fitting way to bid farewell.
