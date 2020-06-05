Rest in peace Grandma B.

Deb Bachel had a unique way of getting things done.
While some people try to sell you on an idea or plead with you to consider their point of view, Deb would basically start with a question, quickly transition into a statement of fact and/or opinion, and finish with a thank you before the person on the receiving end of the monologue could get a word in.
And 99 percent of the time the end result was an all-in from whomever she was trying to talk into donating or volunteering or participating in something.
At the end of the day we all knew that whatever Deb was pitching was ultimately a good thing that would benefit someone in a positive way and saying no just didn’t make any sense.
Deb, a lifelong resident of the Republic of Kinney, loving grandmother and mother, tireless fundraiser for numerous causes, and all-around cool lady, died on Sunday and the world is probably a little worse off because of it.
I know the Iron Range is.
Deb was a fighter of epic proportions whose grit and determination, dedication to causes close to her heart and honest love of family, friends and community, will be remembered by many of the people she touched along the way on her bumpy journey through life. Few people I know have lived through as much personal loss as she did, and I imagine that fewer yet would have remained as positive throughout it all.
Cancer took one of her daughters, Kelly, at the tender age of 16. Her husband Don Bachel died suddenly one night in 2014 from a blood clot to his lung. Her son-in-law Bobby Kintner died of cancer in 2017. And her brother Denny Marks died earlier this year of, of all things, cancer.
In 2018, while battling the Stage 4 endometrial cancer that eventually took her life, Bachel was interviewed for a story in the Mesabi Daily News about her many years of work with the Sand Lake Shuffle, the annual even that honors cancer survivors and helps raise money for those suffering from the disease.
At the time she said despite the diagnosis all she wanted to do is live to see her 66th birthday at the end of the month and be able to attend the event.
“The Sand Lake Shuffle is near and dear to my heart,” said Bachel, who was on its committee for many years. “I know how hard it is being a survivor. I thank God every day for being alive. Every night I say, ‘Please, God, give me another day to live,’ and every morning I say, ‘Please give me this day to keep going,’ because you never know when it’s your time.”
In typical fighter Deb fashion, she made it to 66 and then 67.
She was a tough hombre with a heart of gold who could sell ice to an Eskimo because, like I mentioned earlier, when Deb came calling you answered.
Because when you needed something, she was there for you.
She personally made sure three of my kids had a chance to earn scholarships to attend the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association Forkhorn Camps at the Laurentian Environmental Center. Two of them went three years in a row, finishing all the levels and earning their firearms safety certificates along the way.
The camp is pricey, attendance is special for those youth who love the outdoors, and scholarships don’t just fall from the sky. She’d contact me every spring like clockwork and ask who wanted to attend and providing me with assurances that they would get the opportunity to a part of the process.
She promised and delivered each and every time and only once asked for a favor in return.
Several years ago out of nowhere Deb called and asked me if I’d run the sound system for the Sturgeon River Chapter of the MDHA banquet in Buhl.
She was the longtime secretary for the group and served alongside her husband Don, who had been president of the chapter for most of the 25 years of its existence before he died.
After a quick hello she explained that she and the current sound guy were having – to put it mildly – a difficult time coming to an agreement and that she was basically sick of it and taking it upon herself to find a different set of speakers and a microphone.
I was hesitant to say yes at first because I was friends with the former sound guy and also, knowing Deb and her no-nonsense approach to telling it like it is, she probably ruffled more than a few feathers of the other key members of the Sturgeon River Chapter (mostly men).
I figured I would probably be walking into a hostile situation.
But in Deb’s Jedi mind control way (those aren’t the droids you’re looking for) she essentially told me I was doing it, she’d pay me whatever I wanted, and that she would have the final say because, frankly, she could.
As far as I was concerned, she was right. She and her husband Don were instrumental in building that chapter - they put their blood, sweat and tears into making it one of the most impressive versions in the state – an in turn raising thousands of dollars for youth related outdoors activities - and since his death she had basically taken over things whether the rest of the bunch liked it or not.
Besides, how could I say no to a woman who never said no to me?
You see, the thing about Deb Bachel was while some might have called her rough around the edges (maybe even a bit of a bulldog) I would call her honest. She would tell you to your face if you screwed up and why she thought so and if she didn’t like the way things were going, or saw a better way to do something, she would take over and do it right.
But she didn’t do it for the glory or the prestige or so that she would get her mug plastered in the newspaper. She did it just because it was the right thing to do.
You don’t get that from a lot of people.
Her tenacious style didn’t always sit well with everyone – and I don’t think she really cared what anyone thought - but there was no denying that she got the job done, time after time after time.
And she put her heart and soul into everything she ever did.
Rest in peace Grandma B.
