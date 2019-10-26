Some good (and bad) takeaways for Vikes at halfway point

The Minnesota Vikings have a lot to feel good about at the halfway point of their season, which is somewhat surprising considering where this team stood just one month ago.
After an ugly loss at Chicago on Sept. 29, many fans (including this writer) were ready to give up on Kirk Cousins and quickly losing faith in head coach Mike Zimmer. Four consecutive wins later, Minnesota is 6-2 and firmly entrenched in the NFC playoff race.
It's not all sunshine and roses, though, so let's take a look at where things stand at the midway point for the Vikings.
Coaching: Adding Gary Kubiak and Rick Dennison to the coaching staff is just what was needed to kick-start Minnesota's running game, which was non-existent a year ago.
Running back Dalvin Cook is showing just how electric he is when he's healthy and is a great fit in Dennison's zone blocking scheme.
Kevin Stefanski also seems to be finding his rhythm in his first full season as a playcaller. More on that in a bit.
Zimmer? I don't know, man. Some weeks he has you feeling like he's the best thing since Bud Grant, and other weeks he looks like a fish out of water. I firmly believe the Vikings' early offensive struggles were rooted in Zimmer's stubborn desire to play a style that just isn't relevant anymore.
It remains to be seen whether he can ultimately stay out of the way and not try to fix what isn't broken.
Defense: Speaking of broken, Zimmer's defense isn't as stout as it used to be.
Xavier Rhodes, a first team All-Pro cornerback in 2017, has suddenly become the favorite target of opposing quarterbacks. It's partly due to the coverages Zimmer is asking him to play, and partly due to Rhodes' penchant for giving the opposition free yards on penalties.
But that's just who Rhodes is. He's a physical corner and nobody's going to change that, but maybe it's time for Zimmer to ask him to tighten up his coverage though.
Elsewhere, Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen are the best bookend DEs in the league and Eric Kendricks is emerging as an elite linebacker. There's still something missing, though. These guys play soft. There's no real sense that when you need them to drop the hammer and make a game-changing play, that they can do it. That has to change.
Offense: Whooo boy, where to begin?
First off, credit to Cousins for being the primary reason this team was able to pull back from the brink of disaster. In a month's time he went from being a colossal waste of money to being the most efficient and productive QB in the league.
It's as I've said before though, Cousins can't do it on his own. He's not Aaron Rodgers. He needs help from the guys around him, and he's finally getting it.
There's the aforementioned running game led by Cook, which allows Cousins and Stefanski to keep defenses off balance with playaction. Cook has also become a major weapon in the screen game, which keeps the pass rush on its heels.
Stefanski is also getting his tight ends more involved, which is necessary to loosen up the coverage on stud receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. (But hey Stefon, you can stop channeling Adrian Peterson with fumbles any day now.)
And finally, mercifully, the offensive line is getting the job done. It's still not a group you can totally count on, but the five guys up front are giving Cousins time to make plays.
So how do I see things playing out from here? Minnesota has proven it can play well at home and can beat up on bad teams. What it hasn't done is show it can beat a quality team on the road, outdoors.
The Vikings will have that opportunity next Sunday at Kansas City. The Chiefs will be a challenge with or without Patrick Mahomes; win that one, and you put yourselves in the Super Bowl conversation.
Lose, and lose ugly like you did at Chicago, and you're right back to square one.
o
Mike Hautamaki can be reached at hauts81@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.