Shannon, my beautiful daughter, will be starting seventh grade in a week at Virginia High School.
When I started seventh grade, I went from my K-6 elementary school to the new six through eight grade middle school. We had pods. I was very nervous and confused.
Seemingly going the other direction, Shannon’s classes will be sandwiched in a hallway between Roosevelt Elementary and the upper grades of Virginia High School. However, she too seems nervous and confused about transitioning into her new school.
As an adult, I know that a month from now she will be settled into her new schedule, in the new school with new friends. But right now, she doesn’t see that. All she sees and feels is the otherness that comes with moving to the public school from Marquette.
“But all the boys from sixth grade will be there with you,” I said one summer afternoon trying to ease her fears.
“They all hate me!” she exclaimed with all the passion a 12-year-old girl can hurl.
Her father and I had a few serious conversations about this. Had we done the right thing by putting her into the private school? Was it fair to have uprooted her and her brother from Duluth? Are these feelings our fault because we adopted her?
That’s ridiculous. Of course we made the best decisions possible for our children. After moving in the middle of the year, entering into the small Marquette classroom was good for Shannon and she thrived in the religious environment.
“You are going to join a sport,” I declared. “It will help you meet people.”
“No!” she wailed, even though she has participated in sports in the past and loved them.
When I was in school, I had been active in extracurricular activities. I don’t remember it ever being a choice, it was my father’s expectation.
I have never really considered why that is my expectation, too, until Shannon challenged me.
At her age, Shannon needs a healthy outlet — a way to manage the extreme changes she has experienced in the past year. She needs role models to look up to and safe adults to turn to when she is mad at her parents.
For a few weeks, I had been receiving emails from parents of girls on the swim team. I glanced at them and vaguely made plans.
“No!” Shannon said, putting her foot down against joining the swim team. I pointed out that she had done elementary swim just a few months ago and loved it.
We decided our priorities as parents include her being in at least one extracurricular activity per season, which she would participate in for that entire season. That extracurricular is of her choice and could be anything from drama to an organized sport. If she didn’t like the activity, she didn’t have to do it the next year but has to stick it out until it is finished.
In a combination of cornering and bribing her, we took Shannon out to lunch earlier this week. “You are going to do something,” my husband said. I figured I would let him lay down the law as their connection is a little different than ours of mother-daughter...i.e. she is less likely to straight out fight with him in public.
“Swimming or soccer, you choose,” he said. She has done both in the past.
“I hate swimming! I am horrible at it!” she exclaimed. Realizing it was time to admit defeat, she picked swimming.
Tuesday morning, I sat with her for an hour as we watched practice as she didn’t yet have her yellow slip. Wednesday morning, she once again watched practice. Later she joined the team with the fundraising car wash and pigged out with the team at their annual pre-season party.
I picked her up that night and she stood dripping with a huge smile on her face. Shannon pouted as I said it was time to go.
“How was it?” I asked as we left the lake cabin where the party was held. The light shone in her eyes as she blabbered on about her day.
Thursday night she complained when we didn’t have time to go to the YMCA and practice diving.
Friday, exhausted from her morning practice, she whined about not being able to swim in Monday’s meet because she hasn’t participated in enough practices.
At lunch, I brought up the start of the new school year and she didn’t seem as anxious as she had just a few days earlier. Now, my Shannon knows a few girls who are in her grade, as well as several upperclassmen.
As a parent, I am very impressed with how warm and welcoming the girls swimming coaches and parents have been toward me, but also, how amazing the older swimmers have been towards Shannon. A senior taking special interest in a seventh grader does wonders for their self-confidence and enthusiasm as part of the team.
Best of all is how she recognizes that us as her parents laying down these expectations are in her best interest.
After lunch on Friday, I asked Shannon what I should write my column about for the weekend. “You should write about how I didn’t want to join the swim team, but you made me anyway, and it is fun! Do you know who reads your column? My coach!”
