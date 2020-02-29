Imagine my excitement a few years ago when the city of North Port, FL, announced that it would be the future spring training home of my favorite baseball team, the Atlanta Braves.
The Braves an hour north on Highway 41 and the Minnesota Twins just over the bridge in Fort Myers? I see a lot of Twins-Braves spring training games in my future.
My dad actually treated me to my first this past Tuesday, as a birthday gift. Atlanta hosted Minnesota in an afternoon game at beautiful, new CoolToday Park.
Named after a Florida-headquartered heating and cooling company, CoolToday Park is within North Port city limits but has a Venice street address and is situated in a planned community called West Villages. There isn’t much there right now but someday soon it’s going to be a gorgeous, bustling community.
The ballpark itself is just about the nicest you’ll find in minor league baseball. With a pricetag of $140 million it was billed as the most expensive single-team spring training facility ever built.
For those who have been to Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, CoolToday Park isn’t all that different, at least on the inside. You’ve got the 360-concourse, a team store, various food and drink vendors spread throughout -- and there’s really not a bad seat in the house.
My dad and I sat in Section 106 along the first base line. We had a table to put our $15 nachos and drinks on, and a perfect view of the field in front of us. We were both very impressed.
One thing that Hammond has on CoolToday Park is a competent scoreboard operator. We left thinking the Twins had won 5-4, but I found out later it was a 4-4 tie. Maybe we were both too busy eating our nachos.
There wasn’t much action early but it ended up being an exciting game. I do, however, have a bone to pick with Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli for only starting two of his regulars. Miguel Sano and Mitch Garver both looked rusty.
And while I admit one game is too small a sample size, Twins prospect Trevor Larnach looked like the real deal. He hit a solo knock 450 feet to straightaway center field and later added a single and stolen base. He may force Minnesota to make some tough decisions this year or next.
Joulys Chacin had a very solid spring debut on the mound, as well, throwing two shutout innings. He could be a legit option at the back end of the Twins’ starting rotation.
o
Mike Hautamaki can be reached at hauts81@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.