Thursday night, my 10-year-old son, Mick, asked me when I thought WWIII would start.
His school was collecting goods to send to active military personnel and veteran’s for Veteran’s Day. We had just called my dad, who was most recently deployed to Iraq, and asked him what we should send.
“Jerky; everyone loves jerky,” he said. “Not the fancy flavored kind, but the original. Not everyone loves the hot stuff, but everyone loves normal beef jerky.”
His other suggestion was paperback books and DVDS, specifically comedies.
“Like Abbott and Costello?” Mick asked.
“Yes, and newer ones, too,” his Grandpa Ryan said. I quickly explained that Mick’s current favorites are Abbott and Costello classics.
When we got off the phone, Mick asked about WWIII. This is what I told him.
Several years ago, after my Grandpa Ryan had died, an aunt found a school paper I had written after interviewing him about his military experience.
Lynus Ryan was a glider pilot in WWII. Other deployments followed including the Korean War and training pilots for Vietnam.
Grandpa had told me that he had fought in WWII in hopes that no future generations would have to fight in battle.
This, some of my earliest reporting, may have been the most important of my life.
Grandpa never spoke about his time in conflict. It wasn’t until I was old enough to corner him while he relaxed in the solarium that enough time had passed for him to talk about his role in the D-Day invasion.
His glider crashed into a field in the north of France. He survived but took cover under part of his destroyed plane.
“I heard ping, ping, ping and thought it was raining,” he told me. “It was shrapnel falling from the sky.”
We are a military family. My grandpa, dad, aunt, uncles, cousins, and maybe one day my child, have put their lives on the line to defend our freedom.
But Mick, I pray there is never a WWIII. If a life in the military is what you choose, I don’t want to have to mail you beef jerky, paperbacks and Abbott and Costello. But, if it happens, I will.
Thank you to all our active military members, veteran’s and their families. What you do matters to all of us. We support you. We thank you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.