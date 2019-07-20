There’s nothing like recalling father-daughter baseball games

Editor’s Note: “Their Way” is a regular Sunday column that captures the personal style of the many public officials and other personalities and events covered by former Mesabi Daily News Executive Editor Bill Hanna during his more than 40 years of newspaper reporting, writing and editing.
You must be heartily laughing that wonderful laugh of yours, Nicole, every time you see or hear the father/daughter getting ready for a baseball game in a TV ad and see my reaction.
The commercial doesn’t just tug at my emotions, it takes hold and won’t let go. Tears, you win — useless to even try to fight them back.
As I’m writing this, Nicole, I look to my left and there you are in a montage of photos in a frame given to me by your cousins Jamie, Kristi and Anna.
You are in Colorado in the mountains you so loved; in the sunshine of the southern most point in the U.S., Key West; and standing alongside a giant polar bear at the Coca-Cola store in Las Vegas.
Several years ago I had promised as you lay in critical coma condition in a Duluth hospital after being hit by a car as you crossed a street that we would see as much of this great country as possible when you recovered.
I didn’t have any idea if you could hear me, but the doctor said “keep talking to her, you never know what’s getting through.”
The doc was right. When awakened from the coma you told me you remember hearing about our travels to come.
And travel we did, including three or four trips to Minneapolis each year for Minnesota Twins games.
So right in the middle of the framed group of photos is an image of the two for us — Dad and Daughter — sitting at the Target Field ballpark.
I wistfully remember it as if it was yesterday. The Twins played the Tampa Bay Rays in a day-night doubleheader in late April. We drove down for the first game in the afternoon.
It was a debacle on the field — a 15-3 spanking by the Rays. But in the stands it was just another Dad/Daughter day at the ballpark. So, yes, it was another good time.
The weather was most Minnesota-like in April. And the photo reflects the 30-some degrees with a brisk wind — I wore a sweatshirt over a hoodie and Nicole had on a heavy jacket.
But our two smiles were large and warm.
I don’t recall specifically what we talked about, but, of course, it didn’t matter.
A day at the ballpark is a compilation of little things — enjoying the company of family and friends; good-natured laughter; and, in this case, an unmatched Daughter/Dad bonding.
There are plenty of modern-day baseball bashers spouting off about the demise of baseball.
There’s too little continuous action, they say. The game is of the past, not hip enough for the younger generations, they bellow. Not enough drama kings; now football and basketball, boy they know what we like, especially on social media, they’re big on drama and much better at social media, they loudly and arrogantly proclaim.
Yeah, what a terrible thing to actually slow down a bit and enjoy each other’s company while being able to hear what those next to you are saying. And guess what — even hearing a response.
It’s called a true dialogue. It’s called familial connecting. It’s called brother and sisterly friendship and love. It’s buddies making memories that serve as milestones of a lifetime.
And it’s all because of a game played at its own beautiful pace, separated by innings, not a clock. Nothing fancy about that; but then, there is nothing fancy nor complicated about the real enjoyments in our lives.
It’s now been nearly six years, Nicole, since our last Dad/Daughter day at the ballpark. I miss you and them terribly, but I take some solace knowing you’ve got a box seat-view from above.
You’re seeing a great Twins season so far. First place Twins sounds so good.
And yes, Nicole, your Uncle John has been on the bandwagon and then off and then on again. And he now delivers his rants not just in person, but on Facebook for all to see.
They are still legendary, Nicole.
I went to a Twins game on Friday and will be at another couple of them in coming months.
Nicole, you will, of course, be with me in spirit. And our many memories of Dad/Daughter days at the ballpark are cherished.
They will forever defy the passing of time.
