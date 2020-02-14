It’s a shame we are not going to get an opportunity to see John Wayne Joe Biden and Orange Man Bad square off in a series of presidential debates.
Just imagine the fireworks. The crazy things that would have come out of each of their mouths would have made for some amazing television.
Unfortunately, after Biden’s poor showing in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday it would seem Uncle Joe needs a miracle.
There’s a chance he could still pull it out and make a last-minute run at the title, but it is going to take a left-hook out of nowhere to score a knock-out win.
The kind he used to put Corn Pop in his place.
Unfortunately for Joe, who has run for the president a few times and has never finished higher than fourth in primary, it seems all his tough talk and bravado just isn’t catching on with voters.
It took them awhile, but they finally figured out what former President Barrack Obama already knew: Biden isn’t the man for the job.
There’s a reason Obama avoided throwing his support behind his former vice-president and now it is pretty obvious – not only is it possible that Biden was (and maybe still is) involved in some shady dealings in the Ukraine and who knows where else, but he has a few questionable character traits.
Traits similar to our current commander-in-chief.
For example, he’s kind of a bully, not unlike Orange Man, but in a different, darker sort of way.
He also says some confusing stuff (sort of like when Trump rambles off the teleprompter straight into a Tweet that includes the word covfefe).
Earlier this week he called a woman a, “lying dog faced pony soldier,” during a political event in New Hampshire.
Nobody really knows what a “lying dog faced pony soldier” is and it was uncomfortable watching his campaign staff members try to defend the statement on 24-hour cable news. The spin they came up with was that it was a quote from a John Wayne movie.
But it isn’t.
You can search the Internet from top to bottom using whatever search engine you want, and you aren’t going to find that phrase being used by John Wayne or anyone else except Joe Biden.
It was really just some random words strung together and uttered by a man who lately has been having a tough time putting together coherent sentences. The woman he targeted with his quip, 21-year-old Madison Moore, asked Biden whether voters could remain confident in his campaign after his poor performance in the Iowa caucuses.
He responded by asking her if she had ever attended a caucus. When she said yes, he said, “no you haven’t: You’re a lying, dog-faced pony soldier.”
Biden just needs to walk away. My guess is at this point he regrets ever stepping into the ring. The whole process has beaten him down and aged him rapidly.
Usually, it is the time in the big seat that does that to politicians. Remember how young go-getter-in-chief Obama looked on day one in the Oval Office and how old grandpa Barrack seemed the day he left?
Yes, it is that kind of job.
Personally, I like Joe’s new phrase. I’ve been using it non-stop since he unleashed it on that unsuspecting econ major who dared question him.
I think it could be used to describe any number of people, places or things.
For example, recently I was driving on Minnesota state Highway 169 heading north toward Tower and my brain and truck were rattling and bouncing up and down because of the horrendous shape the road is in, and I muttered to myself, “whomever is responsible for this stretch of road is a lying dog-faced pony soldier.”
On my way home, on that same stretch of highway, I started to consider that maybe the real lying dog faced pony soldiers are Gov. Tim Walz and the rest of our politicians in St. Paul.
They are sitting on a stack of surplus cash to the tune of $1.3 billion while northern Minnesota residents drive on some of the worst roads in the state.
But then I did some research and found out that that particular piece of roadway is set to get a repaving this summer. The $6.1 million-dollar project will commence in May and end in August.
So no pony soldiers there.
A friend of mine suggested that maybe “lying dog-faced pony soldier” is actually another term for a troll – the kind that lurks on the Internet waiting to pounce on people they disagree with.
If that is the case, old Joe might have mistaken the woman for a live-action version of a keyboard warrior – one who actually leaves their house – who was sent by some Bernie Bros to make him look silly.
Whatever the case, I want to thank Mr. Biden for his contributions to our country over the years – as limited as they were – and for providing me with my new favorite thing to say ad nauseum.
I’ll see you next week you bunch of lying dog-faced pony soldiers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.