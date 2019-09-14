Twins fans have plenty to feel good about this season

Living in South Florida means I don’t get to see the Twins play as often as I used to, though I still follow them.
Some years I’m okay with that, like in 2016. Nobody wants to watch a team lose a hundred games.
This year, though, it’s been kind of a bummer. The “Bomba Squad” has been one of the biggest stories in baseball, and who knows if in future seasons Minnesota will be able to replicate the incredible power display they’ve shown in 2019.
It’s been a really bizarre year from my vantage point, though. I check the major league standings at least every couple of weeks and it’s like wow, okay, the Twins are 89-57.
Thirty-two games over .500, that’s pretty dang good, but the record just doesn’t match up with what I’ve read and heard about this team all summer.
Doom and gloom, basically. Jose Berrios can’t get it done in September. Kyle Gibson stinks. Rocco Baldelli doesn’t know how to manage a bullpen. Eddie Rosario shouldn’t be batting cleanup. And on and on.
I mean, I get it. It’s easy for Minnesota sports fans to be pessimists. We usually don’t have a whole lot to feel good about, and there is cause for concern with this team.
Michael Pineda’s 60-game suspension leaves a big hole in the starting rotation. Byron Buxton has been shelved for the remainder again. The offense and defense are both prone to stretches of bad play, and the AL Central is still a tight race.
Are the Twins still World Series contenders? Well, they’re battling for the best record in all of baseball so yeah, I’d say they are. Are they World Series favorites? Probably not. Pineda and Buxton were both big losses, and you’ve got other loaded teams like the Astros and Yankees to contend with.
So what would a successful season look like? Me personally, I’d be satisfied with anything beyond a first-round playoff exit. This organization has been absent from the postseason too often over the last decade to get there and fall flat right away again.
Winning it all requires pretty much everything to go your way, and that just hasn’t happened for Minnesota, but the Twins have still given their fans plenty to feel good about this year.
Mike Hautamaki can be reached at hauts81@hotmail.com.
