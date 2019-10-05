Twins, fans hoping to enjoy run to World Series

Editor’s Note: “Their Way” is a regular Sunday column that captures the personal style of the many public officials and other personalities and events covered by former Mesabi Daily News Executive Editor Bill Hanna during his more than 40 years of newspaper reporting, writing and editing.
A new generation of Minnesota Twins baseball fans has a chance to celebrate a run at a World Series championship.
Just having the opportunity is a treat in itself.
Actually reaching the pinnacle of being the last team standing in the annual Major League Baseball October tournament is a delicacy to savor.
The Twins/Washington Senators played in a World Series four times, thrice winning it all.
What about No. 5? Hey, why not? After all, that’s why they play the game.
1924 World Series
Prior to Calvin Griffith moving the Washington franchise to the Land of 10,000 Lakes, the Senators played in one World Series in 1924.
They won.
But my memory of that team is quite foggy. Hey, it was 95 years ago.
1965 World Series
Just four years after the Senators packed their bats, balls and gloves and changed their uniforms and caps from Washington to Minnesota, the Twins won the American League pennant.
The Los Angeles Dodgers, who also had a case of the wanderlust just eight years earlier, captured the National League pennant.
Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Dodgers staged one helluva Fall Classic.
The first two games were in Minnesota. But L.A. didn’t have their top pitcher, the iconic Sandy Koufax, as starter for the first game because of the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.
The 2 of the Dodgers’ incredible 1-2 pitching punch of Koufax-Drysdale provided little relief for the Twins.
However, Jim “Mudcat” (one of the greatest sports nicknames) Grant out dueled the hard-throwing Drysdale for a 8-2 win. We followed that up with a 5-1 win over Koufax.
But La-Land was not kind to the 1965 Twins. When we returned home we were down 3 games to 2, which included back-to-back Drysdale and Koufax wins.
“Mudcat” won Game 6 back home, setting the stage for a winner-take-all Game 7.
It was a big-time pitchers’ duel — Koufax on two-days’ rest vs. Jim “Kitty” Kaat. Great nickname again.
I was able to watch the entire game while in 10th grade. It was great to have teachers who were baseball fans and had friends in the audio/visual department.
The Dodgers claimed the title with a 2-0 victory.
The 1965 Twins of Harmon “Killer” Killebrew, Tony Oliva, Bob Allison, Don Mincher, Grant, Kaat, and their teammates fell short of a championship.
But surely they would soon be back, this high school sophomore thought.
How naive. It would be another 22 years before the Twins would play in another World Series. But it would be worth the wait.
1987 World Series
This group of young Twins came out of spring training with good thoughts for a great season. Not, so, however Twins fans. We knew better, or so we thought.
The 1986 Twins had ended a disappointing season with a 71-91 record. Twenty games below .500 to first in one year? Why not? Of course. Hope springs eternal — especially for baseball fans.
And we had this young player named Kirby Puckett. Say no more.
The Twins won an unimpressive 85 games, while losing 77. On the road, they were a miserable 29-52. But at home in the Metrodome, they were top shelf, playing their way to 56 wins and only 25 losses.
They continued the home field mastery in the playoffs and World Series.
They lost one home game to Detroit before polishing off the Tigers 4 games to 1 to win the American League Championship.
The Metronome was loud against the Tigers. It was deafening when the St. Louis Cardinals came to town for four World Series games.
We beat the Cardinals 4 games to 3 in a series where Kent Hrbek left his mark with a grand slam homer in Game 6 and a neat wresting move on a pick-off play in Game 7.
Downtown Minneapolis celebrated for hours. Yet, there were no killings or even damages. It was pure baseball joy.
The 1987 Minnesota Twins of Puckett, Hrbek, Roy Smalley, Danny Gladden, Frank (Sweet music) Viola, Randy Bush, Gene Larkin, Bert Blyleven, Joe Niekro, and others, were world champions.
1991 World Series
The 1990 Minnesota Twins were cellar-dwellers in the American League West Division. A year later they would be the first last-to-first World Series champion.
The season included a 15-game winning streak to go from last to first place in the division and a lead they never relinquished all season.
The Homer Hankies, made nationally famous in 1987, were waving again in the Metrodome, especially when Hrbek lifted Ron Gant off first base and tagged hime out in Game 2. Hrbek would later, in Game 6, help lead the way to a Twins win in a more conventional way — a grand-slam home run.
Home once again was very sweet, as the Twins won all 4 home games to win the series, 4-3.
2019 World Series?
It has now been 28 years since the Twins were in the World Series. Is it time again this year?
It’s a long playoff road, and we aren’t a favorite to win the championship. The New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers own those titles.
But the 1987 and 1991 teams were also not expected to be crowned World Series winners.
So yes, that’s why they play the games.
Go Twins!
