Twins minor league affiliate playing games in St. Paul?

I caught the tail end of an interesting conversation on Minnesota sports radio recently.
The guys from SKOR North were discussing minor league baseball and Ramie Makhlouf pondered why the Minnesota Twins don’t have a minor league affiliate playing at CHS Field in St. Paul.
CHS Field is currently home to the St. Paul Saints, so logistically it would be tough, and Major League Baseball probably has some rule prohibiting a minor league team playing its home games so closely to the major league club.
The general idea makes a lot of sense, though.
Minnesota has minor league teams in Tennessee, Florida (two of them now), Iowa and New York. So basically they are spread out all over the country. Just think about how much more difficult that makes things for shuffling rosters — calling up a player, sending a player down, sending a player on a rehab assignment. How much easier would it be if you just had a send a guy one or two cities over?
Climate is obviously a factor for a team like the Twins. They spend the month of March down here in Fort Myers, Fla., and then when they fly home the Fort Myers Miracle take over Hammond Stadium for the start of their high Class A season.
Honestly though, summer is a lousy time for baseball in South Florida. When the rainy season begins the heat and humidity are too oppressive for day games, and night games are under daily threat of rain or thunderstorms.
Don’t get me wrong, I like having a Twins affiliate less than an hour’s drive away. It’s fun to check out the organization’s best young prospects before they climb the ladder on their way to Minnesota.
But how cool would it be for Twins fans in the Upper Midwest if the Miracle were closer to home?
Actually, the Twins might not prefer it. I enjoy Fort Myers games more than I do Twins spring training games. You get to watch some quality baseball at a much cheaper price, and the Miracle staff do a better job of keeping you entertained throughout the game.
Having your affiliates close to home isn’t some foreign concept, though. Several of the Cleveland Indians’ minor league teams are also located within the state of Ohio.
Would it make scheduling and travel more difficult? Probably. There would be challenges, but I think it would generate more excitement and ultimately help the Twins grow their fan base.
Mike Hautamaki can be reached at hauts81@hotmail.com.
