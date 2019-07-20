Twins need to make roster moves to keep lead over Cleveland

The Minnesota Twins once had a 10-game lead over the Cleveland Indians in the American League Central division.
As of this writing, that lead is now down to just three.
And it’s not as if their play has fallen off a cliff, either. Minnesota is still more than 20 games over .500. It’s just that Cleveland is now playing at the level everyone expected them to. The Twins bullpen is a critical issue though, and management would do well to address it sooner than later.
Taylor Rogers has been lights out, allowing just two earned runs in 14 appearances since the start of June. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli is increasingly relying on Rogers to get the six-out save, however, because Baldelli apparently doesn’t trust anyone else to pitch late in a close game.
That’s a problem, especially as you get into August and September. I know it’s customary for teams to wait until the trade deadline to make deals, but every day Minnesota waits is another opportunity for the Indians to make up ground.
o
It’s been talked about for years but the NFL finally has a proposal on the table for an 18-game regular season.
The one big catch is that all players would be held to a 16-game limit, and that right there is what should kill the idea.
How are you going to tell the Kansas City Chiefs that a healthy Patrick Mahomes can’t play in every game? How are you going to tell NBC or ESPN that healthy superstar players may not be on the field for a marquee primetime matchup in December?
The 16-game limit is an acknowledgement from the NFL that health-wise, 18 games isn’t in the best interest of the players. So why do it?
Another idea thrown out there is adding a second bye week, which wouldn’t add any games but would simply extend the season by one week and give players another week of rest. The league tried this once, in 1993, and according to a 2010 column by Bill Simmons the experiment was a disaster because it diluted the product too much.
I say we just leave things as they are. The NFL has found the right balance and there’s no reason for the league to risk over-exposing itself.
o
Speaking of the NFL, the league is under fire again after Friday’s announcement that Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill will not be suspended over allegations that he physically harmed his 3-year-old son.
The big issue was a broken arm, which Hill’s girlfriend accused the Chiefs wide receiver of inflicting. Investigators reportedly determined, however, that the injury was accidental and wasn’t inflicted by either Hill or his girlfriend.
There was also an issue of bruises and welts on the boy’s body, apparently caused by spankings. The parents skated on that one, too, because police couldn’t determine which one caused the injuries.
Do I think Tyreek Hill is a good guy? No. Do I think the NFL erred in not suspending him here? Not necessarily. I do think there probably should have been some sort of sanction for the audio recording of Hill threatening his girlfriend.
But as I’ve said before the league needs to stop trying to play judge and jury and just let the justice system sort these things out. When the NFL steps outside its purview the process becomes too arbitrary.
o
Mike Hautamaki can be reached at hauts81@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.