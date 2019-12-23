Twins need to take risks if they hope to win now

Several major league baseball teams have addressed their starting pitching inadequacies this month during a surprisingly active stretch of free agency.
The New York Yankees landed the top player on the market, Gerrit Cole. Stephen Strasburg stayed in Washington, Zach Wheeler went to Philadelphia, Madison Bumgarner signed with Arizona, Cole Hamels ended up in Atlanta and Texas landed Corey Kluber via trade.
Meanwhile, the Twins have signed...Tyler Clippard?
No offense to Clipper, a solid veteran reliever who threw very well for Cleveland this past season, but the bullpen wasn’t a major concern for Minnesota going into the offseason.
Simply put, the Twins’ starting rotation is exactly where it was the day their season ended. They brought back Jake Odorizzi on a one-year deal and re-signed the currently suspended Michael Pineda.
Those are good moves. The rotation was strong enough to help Minnesota win 101 games in 2019, but if the Twins want to reach the next level they still need that ace at the top.
It’s not as easy, either, as just saying okay, we want this guy so we’re going to go out and get him. Cole was too expensive. Minnesota reportedly made a competitive offer for Wheeler, who opted to remain on the East Coast, and the Indians were unlikely to send Kluber to a division rival.
Bumgarner? He got a five-year, $85 million deal from the Diamondbacks, and the Twins reportedly weren’t willing to give him that fifth year.
That, if true, is a problem.
For an organization like Minnesota, winning a championship often entails taking risks. The Twins exceeded expectations this year with a bunch of low-risk, high-reward free agents, but it wasn’t good enough to make them competitive in the playoffs.
Your window to win is open right now, so when you see a guy you like who can help you win games, you might have to plug your nose and eat a contract that might not taste very good a few years from now.
In the meantime, that player could be the difference between being satisfied with a playoff appearance and ending a 28-year title drought.
The good news is there’s still time to get something done. A couple upgrades remain on the free agent market, and a trade is an increasing possibility. Boston’s David Price has been mentioned as a possibility, and Minnesota could always revisit trade talks for New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard.
Derek Falvey and Thad Levine have earned some leeway in the front office, but they can expect to catch a lot of heat from the Twins faithful if March rolls around and they haven’t solved Minnesota’s pitching woes.
o
Mike Hautamaki can be reached at hauts81@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.